Noche de Fuerza y Comunidad: Masquerade Gala

2599 S Harbor Loop Dr

Bellingham, WA 98225, USA

Estrella Ticket (GA)
$85

Shine bright with our Estrella experience! Your ticket includes: a plate of delicious paella, savory empanadas, dessert to satisfy your sweet tooth & a welcome drink to kick off the night.

Corazón Ticket (VIP)
$150

Feel the corazón of the celebration with exclusive perks! Your VIP ticket includes: A plate of delicious paella, savory empanadas, dessert to delight your sweet tooth, a welcome drink to start the night right & a special swag bag filled with goodies. You'll also get a first look and early access to our auction items.

Mesa de Estrella (GA Table)
$680
Gather your crew and multiply your impact! Host a table for a night full of comunidad and celebration! *table seats 8 individuals

Mesa de Corazón (VIP Table)
$1,200
Celebrate VIP style with your friends! Enjoy the best seats in the house alongside buena company. *table seats 8 individuals

REPOSADO Access Ticket (21+)
$25

Can’t make the full gala but still want to hit the dance floor? Join us for Reposado’s live performance from 8:15–11 PM! Doors open at 8 PM for this special ticket wave. Drinks available for purchase inside—limited tickets available!
***Guests already at the Gala do not need to buy these tickets!

