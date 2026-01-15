Noche Fuego Valentine's Gala!

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About this event
Individual seating, dinner, live entertainment
Couples seating as designated tables, dinner, live entertainment door prize ticket
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6 tickets reserved table seating, 6 dinners, live entertainment, 6 door prize tickets, table tent sponsorship with company name recognition
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Marketing association with r a program of your designation, NH H.E.L.P.S., Tree Streets Block Party, , Nashua H.O.Y. Employment Connect, RiverFest, Nashua Veterans Promise partnership, How The West Was Won, O.U.R. Neighbors. Program participant address opportunity via social media shout out or in person speaking program inclusion
Ticket purchase includes corporate table sponsorship benefits
5 left!
Company logo inclusion in promotion for all events in a calendar year, benefits include Program Sponsor tier Benefits for all programs, including 6 tickets to reserved table at Noche Fuego event, 6 dinners and live entertainment
Advisory board representative seat
Logo inclusion on all program, event and fundraiser promotion, complimentary swag package from eligible events, benefits from other tiers including 6 tickets to VIP reserved table, meals and live entertainment
Sit at our kids table with special activities for kids and qualified supervision! Couples will be seated in clear view so you can watch your youngest Valentines enjoy the evening while you enjoy your own!
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