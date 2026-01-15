Involved to Impact

Hosted by

Involved to Impact

About this event

Noche Fuego Valentine's Gala!

Upper parking lot

30 Temple St STE 202, Nashua, NH 03060, USA

Individual adult
$45

Individual seating, dinner, live entertainment

Couples admission
$80

Couples seating as designated tables, dinner, live entertainment door prize ticket

Corporate event sponsor 6 adult tickets
$500

5 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

6 tickets reserved table seating, 6 dinners, live entertainment, 6 door prize tickets, table tent sponsorship with company name recognition

Program Sponsor
$1,000

5 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Marketing association with r a program of your designation, NH H.E.L.P.S., Tree Streets Block Party, , Nashua H.O.Y. Employment Connect, RiverFest, Nashua Veterans Promise partnership, How The West Was Won, O.U.R. Neighbors. Program participant address opportunity via social media shout out or in person speaking program inclusion

Ticket purchase includes corporate table sponsorship benefits

Annual Partner
$1,500

5 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Company logo inclusion in promotion for all events in a calendar year, benefits include Program Sponsor tier Benefits for all programs, including 6 tickets to reserved table at Noche Fuego event, 6 dinners and live entertainment

Champion Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Advisory board representative seat

Logo inclusion on all program, event and fundraiser promotion, complimentary swag package from eligible events, benefits from other tiers including 6 tickets to VIP reserved table, meals and live entertainment

Kids table age 4,-13
$20

Sit at our kids table with special activities for kids and qualified supervision! Couples will be seated in clear view so you can watch your youngest Valentines enjoy the evening while you enjoy your own!

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