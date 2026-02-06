Agape To The Nations

Hosted by

Agape To The Nations

About this event

Noche Mexicana with Agape Mexico

111 W Main St

Gallatin, TN 37066, USA

Sponsor a Table
$200
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Seats 2 guests and includes business recognition throughout the event while supporting Agape Mexico.

Purchase a Ticket (Adult)
$45

Enjoy dinner, live music, and the auction experience.

Purchase a Ticket (Child)
$25

Enjoy dinner, live music, and the auction experience.

I don't mind to stand
$25

Enjoy dinner, live music, and the auction experience. (You will have a high-top table but no chair)

Food Sponsorship
$600

Includes business recognition throughout the event while supporting Agape Mexico.

Entertainment Sponsorship
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Seats 2 guests and includes business recognition throughout the event while supporting Agape Mexico.

Raffle Ticket (One)
$5

Each $5 purchase includes 1 raffle ticket. Does not include admission. Winner must be present to claim prize.

Raffle Ticket (3)
$10

Each $10 purchase includes 3 raffle tickets. Does not include admission. Winner must be present to claim prize.

Add a donation for Agape To The Nations

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!