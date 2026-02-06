Noche Mexicana with Agape Mexico

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About this event
Seats 2 guests and includes business recognition throughout the event while supporting Agape Mexico.
Enjoy dinner, live music, and the auction experience.
Enjoy dinner, live music, and the auction experience.
Enjoy dinner, live music, and the auction experience. (You will have a high-top table but no chair)
Includes business recognition throughout the event while supporting Agape Mexico.
Seats 2 guests and includes business recognition throughout the event while supporting Agape Mexico.
Each $5 purchase includes 1 raffle ticket. Does not include admission. Winner must be present to claim prize.
Each $10 purchase includes 3 raffle tickets. Does not include admission. Winner must be present to claim prize.
$
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