Smoke and Grill Sponsorship

Offered by
About the memberships
No expiration
Includes logo on official t-shirt, venue banner, mentions in ALL advertising, social media
and event webpage, two event t-shirts, & event bag
No expiration
Includes listing on official t-shirt, venue banner, advertising, social media and event
webpage, one event t-shirt
No expiration
Includes listing on official t-shirt, venue banner, advertising, social media and event
webpage
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!