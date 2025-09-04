Nocona Foundation

Smoke and Grill Sponsorship

Tier 1
$1,000

No expiration

Includes logo on official t-shirt, venue banner, mentions in ALL advertising, social media

and event webpage, two event t-shirts, & event bag

Tier 2
$500

No expiration

Includes listing on official t-shirt, venue banner, advertising, social media and event

webpage, one event t-shirt

Tier 3
$250

No expiration

Includes listing on official t-shirt, venue banner, advertising, social media and event

webpage

