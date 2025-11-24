Noel & New Beginnings Gala

Noel Table Sponsors Receive:

- Reserved gala table for 8 guests

- Up to 3 minutes to speak at the gala about your business

- Recognition on social media through January 2026

- Highlight in WRC newsletter as a leading community partner

- Invitation to a private tour of the Women's Resource Center with key leadership

- Commemorative thank you gift

- 1 drink ticket for each guest

- Access to early bidding