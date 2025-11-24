Noel & New Beginnings Gala

Hosted by
About this event
Join us for the full gala experience!
Your ticket includes dinner, dessert, entry to our silent and live auctions, DJ and dancing, access to the cash bar, and the chance to give back to a local nonprofit making a difference.
Noel Table Sponsors Receive:
- Reserved gala table for 8 guests
- Up to 3 minutes to speak at the gala about your business
- Recognition on social media through January 2026
- Highlight in WRC newsletter as a leading community partner
- Invitation to a private tour of the Women's Resource Center with key leadership
- Commemorative thank you gift
- 1 drink ticket for each guest
- Access to early bidding
Star Table Sponsors Receive:
- Reserved gala table for 8 guests
- Verbal recognition during the event
- Recognition on social media through January 2026
- Invitation to a private tour of the Women's Resource Center with key leadership
Divine Table Sponsors Receive:
- Reserved gala table for 8 guests
- A thank you post on social media
- Invitation to a private tour of the Women's Resource Center with key leadership
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!