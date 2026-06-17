Noel & New Beginnings Gala 2026

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About this event
Join us for a memorable evening that changes lives. Your ticket includes dinner, dessert, silent and live auctions, DJ and dancing, access to the cash bar, and the opportunity to invest in programs that empower women, men, and families throughout Polk County. Together, we can create hope and new beginnings for those who need it most.
(Exclusive Opportunity – One Available)
The Noel & New Beginnings Gala Presented By Your Company Benefits Include:
• Exclusive naming rights as the Presenting Sponsor
• Premier VIP table experience for 8 guests
• Opportunity to welcome attendees and address guests during the evening
• Premier logo placement on all event marketing materials, signage, event screens, and printed material
• Recognition in all promotional campaigns and media outreach
• Dedicated sponsor spotlight on WRC social media platforms
• Featured business spotlight in the WRC newsletter
• VIP early access to silent auction bidding @ 6:00 P.M.
• Professional photo opportunity with WRC leadership
• Commemorative recognition award • Invitation to an exclusive WRC impact tour
(Limited to Two Sponsors)
Benefits Include:
• Premium VIP table experience for 8 guests
• Recognition as a Major Community Partner
• Opportunity to share remarks during the gala
• Prominent logo placement on event signage and presentation screens
• Dedicated social media spotlight
• Recognition in WRC newsletter
• VIP early access to silent auction bidding @ 6:00 P.M.
• Professional photo opportunity with WRC leadership
• Recognition from the podium during the event
• Invitation to an exclusive WRC impact tour
Benefits Include:
• Reserved VIP table experience for 8 guests
• Logo featured on event signage
• Recognition in event slideshow presentation
• Dedicated social media recognition through January 2027
• Verbal recognition during the gala
• Invitation to an exclusive WRC impact tour
Benefits Include:
• Reserved table experience for 8 guests
• Recognition on event signage
• Recognition during event slideshow
• Social media recognition
• Invitation to a WRC community impact tour
Benefits Include:
• Reserved table for 8 guests
• Recognition on event signage
• Group social media recognition
• Recognition during event slideshow
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