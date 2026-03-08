NOHO: Couples and F Dinner Party

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About this event
This ticket provides access for one couple to the full evening experience.
Couples will have access to:
• The exclusive couples & single ladies dinner (5 PM – 11 PM)
• The three-course meal (appetizer, dinner, and dessert)
• The masquerade dinner experience
• The late-night social portion of the event after dinner
Couples are welcome to bring one single female guest with them.
If bringing a single lady, the total price for the group is $60.
Space is intentionally limited to maintain a comfortable, respectful, and well-balanced environment for everyone attending.
This ticket is reserved for single female guests who would like to attend the dinner and evening social experience.
Single ladies will have access to:
• The exclusive couples & single ladies dinner (5 PM – 11 PM)
• A three-course sit-down meal including appetizers, dinner, and dessert
• The masquerade dinner experience (masks required for the first 90 minutes of dinner)
• The late-night social portion of the event after dinner
Single ladies attending with a couple may be included in the $60 couple + single lady group ticket, or they may purchase their own ticket individually.
The dinner portion of the evening is designed to create a comfortable and welcoming environment for women and couples to connect, socialize, and enjoy the evening together before the late-night portion begins.
This event is curated to maintain a respectful, fun, and balanced atmosphere, and space for single ladies is intentionally limited.
Single Male Guest – $125
Single male guests are welcome to attend after the dinner portion of the evening.
Entry for single men begins after 11:00 PM.
Please note:
• This is not a pay-to-play event
• Your ticket provides access to the space and social environment only
• All interactions are based on mutual interest, respect, and consent
The number of single male tickets is very limited in order to maintain a comfortable environment for couples and women.
Guests are expected to be respectful, social, and understand the tone and structure of the event.
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