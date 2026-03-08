NOHO: Couples and F Dinner Party

This ticket provides access for one couple to the full evening experience.





Couples will have access to:





• The exclusive couples & single ladies dinner (5 PM – 11 PM)

• The three-course meal (appetizer, dinner, and dessert)

• The masquerade dinner experience

• The late-night social portion of the event after dinner





Couples are welcome to bring one single female guest with them.





If bringing a single lady, the total price for the group is $60.





Space is intentionally limited to maintain a comfortable, respectful, and well-balanced environment for everyone attending.