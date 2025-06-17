Nokota Nexus 2026 - The Nokota Experience with Jack Lieser

950 Hwy 13SE, Linton, ND 58552
5-day participation in Jack's full program, including hands-on work with gentling Nokota horses.
Deposit will hold your spot as a full-participant. Balance due by May 15, 2026
Save $75 over the single day auditor price. 2 meals/day are included. Auditors experiencing everything that full participants do, including instructional and history talks, observations of the herd, and photo safaris, but will not be in the round pens working with horses.
Do you plan to only join us for a day or two? Purchase the number of days to accommodate your plans. two meals per day included.
