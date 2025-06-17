Nokota Nexus 2026 - The Nokota Experience with Jack Lieser

Silbernagel Ranch

950 Hwy 13SE, Linton, ND 58552

Full Participant
$1,600

5-day participation in Jack's full program, including hands-on work with gentling Nokota horses.

$500 deposit
$500

Deposit will hold your spot as a full-participant. Balance due by May 15, 2026

Auditor - 5-day Super Saver
$375

Save $75 over the single day auditor price. 2 meals/day are included. Auditors experiencing everything that full participants do, including instructional and history talks, observations of the herd, and photo safaris, but will not be in the round pens working with horses.

Auditor - single day
$60

Do you plan to only join us for a day or two? Purchase the number of days to accommodate your plans. two meals per day included.

