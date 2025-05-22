Nomad Theatre Company's 25-26 Season Silent Auction

TOTAL VALUE: $489. Step into your power and embrace full-body healing with this incredible creativity and wellness bundle, packed with tools and experiences to nourish your mind, body, and soul. From Envisioned Life Studios, enjoy a thoughtfully curated home décor basket ($25), a 20-class punch card ($200 value) for transformative classes and workshops like Group Reiki, guided meditation, yoga, sound healing, creativity, and more, and a 60-minute Reiki session certificate ($75). Also included are two inspiring books—I’m a Fcking Entrepreneur: Volume II* and Words of Wisdom: Volume I—both featuring Melissa Marie Watson, owner of Envisioned Life Studios ($24 value). Keep the healing going with: A Chinese herbal treatment for pain and $25 off your first session from Laughing Tao Acupuncture ($55 value) A certificate for yoga, Reiki, or tarot from Nearly Magical, plus a yoga mat and block to support your practice ($60 total value) A rejuvenating 30-minute facial from PIELBYANA ($50 value) With over $460+ in total value, this basket is your invitation to pause, reflect, and realign. Donated by: Melissa Watson of Envisioned Life Studios, Laughing Tao Acupuncture, PIELBYANA. and Michelle Mollet of Nearly Magical.

