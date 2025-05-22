Nomad Theatre Company's 25-26 Season Silent Auction
Windy City Getaway
$20
Starting bid
TOTAL VALUE: $320. Enjoy 2 tickets to a 2025/26 Chicago Shakespeare Theatre production. Don't forget to snag a Chicago style dog on the way with a $25 Portillo's card and Portillo’s swag that includes a reusable cup, sticker, and bag! A perfect mix of culture and classic Chicago fun! Donated by Chicago Shakespeare Theatre and Portillos.
Spoil Yourself in Style
$10
Starting bid
TOTAL VALUE: $355. This basket is designed to help you look good, feel good, and live beautifully. Unwind with the warm glow of a White Barn candle, and a 5-class punch card at Envisioned Life studies valued at $65, and accessorize like a pro with two pairs of Electric Mood earrings ($30 value).
The Magnolia mini beauty basket valued at $100 is packed with pampering must-haves—Heat Defender spray, scrunchie, java sock, stylish hair clip, beaded necklace, earrings, and a keychain coin purse.
And for the final touch of luxury? A Majestic Design interior design consultation ($150 value) to give your home the glow-up it deserves."
Drink and Be Merry featuring blown glass by Furnace Urbini
$20
Starting bid
TOTAL VALUE: $200. This package includes a set of 6, blown glass wine glasses in assorted colors and a beautiful glass bowl with cane detailing signed by glass artist Matt Urban of Furnace Urbini. The perfect additions to your one of a kind kitchen! Donated by Matt Urban.
Mini Lipstick figure by artist Carmen Lozar
$20
Starting bid
TOTAL VALUE: $150 The sculpture Carmen creates with glass is meant to inspire and provoke imagination. Each piece is original and handmade developed over years of experience at the flameworking torch. Add this beautiful signed piece to your art collection! Donated by Carmen Lozar.
Bohemian Botanical Thrifted Dream
$10
Starting bid
TOTAL VALUE: $125 This whimsical, one-of-a-kind botanical themed collection is a boho vintage-lover’s paradise—curated with love by local thrifting queen Connie Blick! The basket features new old stock flower-themed photo albums, a retro daisy tray, a boho-style trivet, dried floral on velvet frame, and a dreamy macramé plant hanger donated by Lauren Palmer. Add in mini mushroom stem vase and floral-themed mini planters, plus stunning pairs of handmade earrings by Electric Mood, and you’ve got the perfect blend of thrifted magic and botanical vibes. And don't forget about the $25 Etsy Gift Card! It’s funky, floral, and fabulous. Donated by Connie Blick, Lauren Palmer, and Kristi Zimmerman of Electric Mood.
Tale is Old as Time
$10
Starting bid
TOTAL VALUE: $140. Calling all Disney fans! This magical bundle is packed with pixie dust and princess power. Featuring a stunning Beauty and the Beast Loungefly backpack, an adorable mini Belle Funko Pop, sparkly Elsa-themed ears, and a cute Daisy Duck keychain, this basket is perfect for park days or just adding a little enchantment to your everyday. Plus, enjoy a $50 Disney gift card to treat yourself to even more Disney magic. It’s a dream come true for the Disney lover in your life! Donated by Cristen Monson.
Handmade Heaven
$10
Starting bid
TOTAL VALUE: $166. Elevate your everyday look with a stunning, handcrafted bag set by Candace Summers. This bundle includes a unique mesh bag, wallet, and keychain. Accessorize in style with 2 pairs of sterling silver stud earrings made by Erin Furimsky of Relish Ceramics
Dome & Dine Adventure
$20
Starting bid
Total value: $330. Enjoy a behind-the-scenes private Dome Tour for up to 8 at the McLean County Museum of History—an unforgettable peek into one of Bloomington’s architectural gems. Then, head to Jimmy John's with your group for some well-earned eats and drinks with 8 free sandwich cards! Donated by Mclean County Museum of History and Jimmy John's.
Family Frenzy Pack
$20
Starting bid
Total Value: $293. Get ready for nonstop family adventures with this action-packed bundle! Enjoy Farm fun at with admission for four to Rader Farms, knock down pins at Pheasant Lanes w/one hour of bowling for 4, bounce off the walls at Altitude Trampoline Park using a 1-hour jump for two people pass, and make a splash or race go-karts at Knight’s Action Park with two free day passes. When you’ve worked up an appetite, refuel with a Monical’s Family Pleaser. It’s the ultimate weekend of fun—all in one basket! Donated by Rader Farms, Altitude Trampoline Park, Pheasent Lanes Bowling, Knight's Action Park, and Monicals.
Relax and Recharge
$20
Starting bid
Total Value: $325.
Treat yourself to a little rest and refresh! Enjoy a one-night stay at the beautiful Embassy Suites Peoria Riverfront Hotel ($149 value), then come home to a sparkling clean space with a $150 gift certificate from Merry Maids. Enjoy your night away with a $25 gift card to Chilis. Donated by Embassy Suites Peoria, Merry Maids, and Chilis of Bloomington.
Myth & Magic
$10
Starting bid
TOTAL VALUE: $125 Unlock a little mystery and magic with this enchanting basket centered around a Pandora’s Box-themed Book Nook made by Lisa Howard—a stunning miniature scene that adds a mythical twist to your bookshelf. It lights up and plays music! Set the mood with a sleek incense burner, oracle cards, and clear your space with a calming lavender smudge stick.
This basket also includes a one-of-a-kind, handmade choker necklace from Electric Mood, crafted with beautiful K12 jasper Heishi/tyre beads peach, pink, and navy blue spacer seed beads and finished with an 18k gold-filled spring gate clasp and a gold-plated seahorse pendant. Necklace length is approximately 15”. A truly magical, wearable treasure to complete the mythic vibe. Items donated by: Lisa Howard, Kristi Zimmerman of Electric Mood, Pamela Morgan, Connie Blick.
Geek Out and Get Cozy
$20
Starting bid
TOTAL VALUE: $250. Featuring $150 in goodies from Graham Cracker Comics and a wild variety of graphic novels and single issues—including The Moon Is Following Us, Guilt Frame, Warm Fusion, Thundercats, Vampirella, Power Rangers Infinity, and so many more—this basket is a dream haul for any comic fan.
Also included are 3 pairs of Electric Mood earrings to add some vibrant flair, 6 Pokémon card packs for collectors, fun extras like a Marvel Studios Pop!figures, bookmark and book page tabs donated by Brooke Moonan, and 4 Jimmy John’s sandwich cards ($40 value) to keep your snack game strong during your next binge-read. Whether you're a casual reader or a full-blown collector, this basket is your ticket to adventure! Donated by Graham Cracker Comics, Brooke Moonan, Jimmy Johns, and Electric Mood.
Wellness & Glow
$10
Starting bid
TOTAL VALUE: $319. Treat Yourself! Enjoy a one-month membership to Carle Health & Fitness ($65) to get your body moving and your energy flowing. Then, elevate your self care routine with a True Sparrow Natural Living curated wellness box ($150), featuring soothing goodies like an 8oz lotion, 7oz candle, anti-itch salve, sugar scrub, two lip balms, and a lip & cuticle repair balm.
Add a touch of artistry with handmade ceramic earrings from Relish Ceramics ($64) and ground yourself with two 30-minute Reiki sessions from Envisioned Life Studios ($40) to rebalance your inner energy. Donated by Erin Furimsky of Relish Ceramics, Melissa Watson of Envisioned Life Studios, Carle Health and Fitness Center, and True Sparrow Natural Living.
You Down with DBB?
$10
Starting bid
TOTAL VALUE: $320. You down with DBB?! (Dough, Bison, Basketball and Beer?) Yea, you know me. Includes a $25 gift card to Keg Grove Brewing Co. for some tasty local brews, then dive into your DP Dough raffle box—packed with two hot box meals, ping pong balls, a T-shirt, and a koozie to keep things cool. And don’t forget the action—this basket also scores you 2 tickets to a Bloomington Bison hockey game and 4 tickets to an ISU men's and women's basketball game. Beer, basketball, calzones, and hockey? Yes, please! Donated by DP Dough, Bloomington Bison, Redbird Athletics, and Keg Grove Brewery.
A Taste of the Town
$10
Starting bid
TOTAL VALUE: $310. Celebrate the best of Bloomington-Normal with a night (or two!) out on the town. Enjoy 6 flex passes to Heartland Theatre's 25-26 season and a pair of season tickets to the 25-26 season at Community Players Theatre —two local gems showcasing outstanding performances all season long. Then cap it off with a $25 gift card for some comfort food at a hometown favorite: Avanti’s. Donated by Community Players Theatre, Heartland Theatre, and Avanti's.
Handmade Ceramic Vase by artist Claire Hedden
$20
Starting bid
TOTAL VALUE: $85. Bring a touch of artistry to your home with this stunning handmade ceramic vase by acclaimed local artist, Claire Hedden. Beautifully crafted and one-of-a-kind, this piece adds elegance and character to any space. A perfect centerpiece or thoughtful gift for any art lover! Donated by Claire Hedden.
A Night on a High Note
$10
Starting bid
TOTAL VALUE: $270. Let the music move you with this performance-packed package! Enjoy the magic with 4 tickets to a Prairie Fire Theatre performance and 2 tickets to a Symphony Orchestra or Chamber Orchestra concert during our 25-26 season at the Illinois Symphony Orchestra. Then keep the rhythm going with a $50 gift card to Shake It Up, perfect for a sweet treat or celebratory drink after the show.
It’s the perfect blend of culture, community, and a little shake! Donated by Illinois Symphony Orchestra, Prairie Fire Theatre, and Shake It Up Cocktail Lounge and Eatery.
A Sweet Escape
$20
Starting bid
TOTAL VALUE: $200. Treat yourself to a relaxing one night getaway with an Airbnb stay at the charming Honey DEW Acres—an idyllic spot for a peaceful retreat in nature. Top off your stay with a $50 gift card to Baxter’s, perfect for a delicious dinner out. Whether you're celebrating something special or just need a break, this basket offers the perfect escape! Donated by David and Ellie Wertz, and Baxter's. For more information on the Airbnb, visit: Honey DEW Acres.
Flamingo Fiesta
$10
Starting bid
TOTAL VALUE: $85.00. Bring the party home with this fun-filled Fiesta Basket! It’s got everything you need for a laid-back night with friends—margarita mix, a bottle of tequila, festive glasses, and plenty of chips & salsa to keep the vibes going. Serve it all up on the playful flamingo-themed plates and placemats for extra flair. Just add friends and you're all set for a tropical night in! Take that fun fiesta with $25 to Chili's for some Tex Mex and continue the party. Fiesta basket Donated by Anne Cook & GC by Chili's Bloomington.
Shake it Up and Slow It Down
$10
Starting bid
TOTAL VALUE: $275. This basket is the perfect mix of movement, mindfulness, and a little indulgence!
Get energized with a $50 Shake It Up gift card and refuel with 2 Jimmy John’s sandwich cards ($20 value). Add some sparkle with two pairs of Electric Mood earrings ($30 value) and a handcrafted boho-style necklace ($25).
Then unwind with chocolates for your sweet tooth and a one-month unlimited class pass to Envisioned Life Studios (up to $200 value), offering yoga, meditation, sound healing, creative workshops, and more.
It’s all about balance—treat yourself, move your body, and find your calm. Donated by: Melissa Watson of Envisioned LIfe Studios, Jimmy John's, Shake It Up Cocktail Lounge and Eatery, Kristi Zimmerman of Electric Mood, and Brooke Moonan.
Night out on the Town
$10
Starting bid
TOTAL VALUE: $133. Enjoy an unforgettable evening with two tickets to Top of the World: A Carpenters Tribute at the BCPA ($118 value). Before the show, grab a bite with a $25 Chili’s gift card. Great music, good food, and a perfect night out—just bring the company! Donated by: Chilis Bloomington and Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts.
Holistic Healing Package
$35
Starting bid
TOTAL VALUE $1250. Find your center and reconnect with your inner self through this transformative wellness package designed to nurture your mind, body, and spirit.
From Powers Ayurveda, enjoy a full Ayurvedic Package ($1,050 value) tailored to bring you into holistic balance through ancient healing practices and personalized care. The consultation includes a full initial health intake (90 mins), Report of finding (60 minutes), Treatment Plan, and one follow up visit (50 minutes).
Continue your journey with Envisioned Life Studios, featuring a 30-minute Reiki session ($40 value) to restore energetic flow and a 10-class punch card ($120 value) for access to a range of uplifting offerings—group Reiki, guided meditation, yoga, sound healing, healing through creativity, self-love, gratitude, finding your voice, writing, dance, and more.
This is the ultimate basket for anyone ready to embrace healing, harmony, and self-discovery. Donated by Christina Powers of Powers Ayurveda, and Melissa Watson of Envisioned Life Studios.
Whole Self Wellness: Creativity and Healing
$20
Starting bid
TOTAL VALUE: $489. Step into your power and embrace full-body healing with this incredible creativity and wellness bundle, packed with tools and experiences to nourish your mind, body, and soul.
From Envisioned Life Studios, enjoy a thoughtfully curated home décor basket ($25), a 20-class punch card ($200 value) for transformative classes and workshops like Group Reiki, guided meditation, yoga, sound healing, creativity, and more, and a 60-minute Reiki session certificate ($75). Also included are two inspiring books—I’m a Fcking Entrepreneur: Volume II* and Words of Wisdom: Volume I—both featuring Melissa Marie Watson, owner of Envisioned Life Studios ($24 value).
Keep the healing going with:
A Chinese herbal treatment for pain and $25 off your first session from Laughing Tao Acupuncture ($55 value)
A certificate for yoga, Reiki, or tarot from Nearly Magical, plus a yoga mat and block to support your practice ($60 total value)
A rejuvenating 30-minute facial from PIELBYANA ($50 value)
With over $460+ in total value, this basket is your invitation to pause, reflect, and realign. Donated by: Melissa Watson of Envisioned Life Studios, Laughing Tao Acupuncture, PIELBYANA. and Michelle Mollet of Nearly Magical.
