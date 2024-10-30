eventClosed

NoMIC Soup Sale

Chicken, Mushroom, Wildrice Soup
$15
A hearty chicken broth based soup.
Stuffed Pepper Soup
$15
It is a gluten free soup and the rice is packaged separately from the tomato soup base.
Vegetable Soup
$15
This soup is all vegetables and will be made from a vegetable broth to be completely vegan.
Wedding Soup
$15
This soup is made with a traditional recipe and has a chicken stock base with pasta, spinach and mini-meatballs.

