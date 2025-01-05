Non-Member Guest Al La Carte Registration for 71st Annual Southeast Region Leadership Conference of Chi Eta Phi Sorority, Incorporated

Non-Member Guest Pass for Pre-Conference Educational Workshops (**Not included in SER Leadership Conference Activities) Wednesday 3/12/25: 8:00 am - 4:00 pm, includes CEU workshops w/Continential Breakfast and Lunch & Learn.
Wednesday 3/12/25: Pre-Conference Workshop Topics & Speakers
9:00 – 10:00 am - Topic: Understanding the Unique Cardiovascular Risks of Women - Speaker: Soror Tracie Augusta, Ph.D.,DNP, MSNed, APRN-BC, RN
10:00 – 11:00 am -Topic: Fireside Chat with NP Practice Owners: Building your Business - Speakers: Soror Tonia Whitley-Gray, MSN, FNP-C,RN, Soror Melissa Scott-Bellamy, DNP, MSN, APRN, FNP-C and Soror Dana Hines, MSN, FNP-C, RN
11:00 – 12:00 am - Topic: “I Move That” - Understanding Parliamentarian Procedures - Speaker: Priscilla Murphy, MS, MSEd, BSN, RN, 20th National President
12:00 – 1:00 pm -Lunch & Learn Topic: “Transforming Adversity into Strength” - Speaker: Ms. Naida Rutherford, MSN, BS, AGACNP-BC
1:00 – 2:00 pm - Topic: Pending - Speaker: Soror Panissa Caldwell, DHA, BSN, RN
2:00 – 3:00 pm - Topic: “Hitting the Easy Button on Completing an ANCC CNE Packet” Soror Samantha Agee,MSN-Ed, RN, APRN, CRNA
SERLC Non-Member Guest Pass for Anita K. Bass Luncheon
$95
Southeast Regional Conference Non-Member Guest Pass for Anita K. Bass Luncheon on Saturday 3/15/24, from 12:30 - 2:00 pm at the Sonesta Resort Hilton Head Island, SC
SERLC Non-Member Guest Pass for Soiree En Blanc-Coastal Gala
$110
Southeast Regional Conference Non-Member Guest Pass for the SER Significant Southeast Soiree En Blanc-Coastal Gala (All-White Party) on Saturday 3/15/24 from 8:30 - 11:30pm at the Sonesta Resort Hilton Head Island, SC -
SERLC Non-Member Guest Pass for Praise & Prayer Breakfast
$75
Southeast Regional Conference Non-Member Guest Pass for the Praise and Prayer Breakfast - Speaker: Minister Govan on Sunday 3/16/24 @9:30 - 11:30am at the Sonesta Resort Hilton Head Island, SC
Registration must be completed by January 31, 2025.
Refund/Cancellation Policy:
A full refund will be given, ONLY IF a Refund Request of your inability to attend is received by February 5, 2025. A refund of 50% will be made for cancellations made between February 6 and February 15, 2025.
NO REFUNDS will be given, if cancellation request is received after February 15, 2025.
