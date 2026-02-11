Non Members Hall Service Rate

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About the memberships
No expiration
This option is for approved events requiring access to the church kitchen only. Hall seating or hall space is not included under this service. Users are responsible for proper supervision, cleaning, and returning all kitchen areas and equipment in good condition after use.
No expiration
This category is for approved events that require kitchen access along with limited hall usage on Sunday mornings. This option is intended for church-related gatherings following Sunday services. Users must ensure respectful use of the space, proper supervision, and complete cleaning of both the kitchen and hall areas after use, in accordance with Church guidelines.
No expiration
Hall service is available to support families during times of mourning and condolence gatherings. This usage is intended for respectful bereavement services and must follow church guidelines, with proper care and cleanup of the facility.
No expiration
This category applies to approved special gatherings such as baptisms, graduations, birthdays, family celebrations, and other community events. All events must align with the values and guidelines of the Church. Users are responsible for proper supervision, cleanliness, and ensuring the facility is returned in good condition after use.
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