NON-MEMBERS: Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings Conference 2025

201 Jean LaFitte Blvd

Fernandina Beach, FL 32034, USA

All Conference
$280
All inclusive conference fee, includes sessions, breaks, and all meals. Does not include boat ride.
Friday only (4/11)
$185
All inclusive conference fee for Friday only, includes sessions, breaks, and all meals. Does not include boat ride.
Saturday only (4/12)
$125
All inclusive conference fee for Saturday only, includes sessions, breaks, and all meals. Does not include boat ride.
Harbor cruise
$50
This ticket is for the harbor cruise on Friday 4/11 at 2:00pm. Space is limited to 45 seats.
ADDITIONAL MEAL - Friday box lunch
$24
This ticket is to purchase an additional meal if you would like to bring a guest for the Friday box lunch.
ADDITIONAL MEAL - Friday Banquet
$65
This ticket is to purchase an additional meal if you would like to bring a guest to the Friday evening banquet.
ADDITIONAL MEAL - Saturday luncheon
$35
This ticket is to purchase an additional meal if you would like to bring a guest to the Saturday luncheon
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing