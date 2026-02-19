Non-Participant High School Musical Jr T-Shirt Order Form

Offered by
About this shop
Soft material in black Front image will be similar to what is pictured in this form. This is for parents or other non-participants to order a shirt as well. (Cast and Crew t-shirts are already included in registration fee).
As always, Zeffy asks for a contribution to keep the platform free. Feel free to make a ""other" amount of "0" but consider contributing a small amount to keep the platform free. Thank you!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!