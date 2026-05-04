Non-Profit Total Event Fees

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You will be provided a 6 ft table and 2 chairs for one event, either Friday, 6/19 for the Heights100 Kickoff OR Sunday, 6/21 for the Taste of Heights. Both events will be held at the Heights Football Track and Field.
You will be provided a 6 ft table and 2 chairs for both events: Friday, 6/19 for the Heights100 Kickoff AND Sunday, 6/21 for the Taste of Heights. Both events will be held at the Heights Football Track and Field.
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