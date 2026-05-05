Archipelago Vocal Project Inc
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Archipelago Vocal Project Inc

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Archipelago Vocal Project Inc

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Nongkrong Matcha & Hojicha Preorders — AVP presents LANGIT: Shared Stories, Shared Sky (May 9)

400 W Duarte Rd

Arcadia, CA 91007, USA

Add a donation for Archipelago Vocal Project Inc

$

Nongkrong Matcha (Iced)
$7.50

our extra rich matcha, inspired by GOKAGO in kyoto

4.5g of single origin yabukita (uji) over oat milk

Marble Matcha (Iced)
$7.50

single origin yabukita matcha (uji) over oat milk, topped with our signature turbinado sweet cream

Marble Hojicha (Iced)
$7.50

marukyu koyamaen hojicha (uji) over oat milk, topped with our signature turbinado sweet cream

Nongkrong Matcha Tin (30g)
$36

single origin yabukita cultivar matcha, made exclusively for nongkrong by tobi-en (uji, first harvest june 2025)

Nongkrong Matcha Tin (100g)
$75

single origin yabukita cultivar matcha, made exclusively for nongkrong by tobi-en (uji, first harvest june 2025)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!