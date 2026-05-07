Nongkrong with AVP at LANGIT: Shared Stories, Shared Sky

About this event
our extra rich matcha, inspired by GOKAGO in kyoto
4.5g of single origin yabukita (uji) over oat milk
single origin yabukita matcha (uji) over oat milk, topped with our signature turbinado sweet cream
marukyu koyamaen hojicha (uji) over oat milk, topped with our signature turbinado sweet cream
single origin yabukita cultivar matcha, made exclusively for nongkrong by tobi-en (uji, first harvest june 2025)
single origin yabukita cultivar matcha, made exclusively for nongkrong by tobi-en (uji, first harvest june 2025)
$
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