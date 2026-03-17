Nonnas of the World Community

Reservations cover a three-course meal—appetizer, main course, and dessert.





PLEASE DO NOT TIP, as your servers will have already been well taken care of. All prices includes tax and a 20% gratuity.





Drinks & Extras

Wine, beer, coffee, and additional items are available on site. Payment can be made with cash, Venmo, or PayPal. Please note: any payments made using Venmo and PayPal platforms include a small surcharge.