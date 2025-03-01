Nonprofit Membership — Guaranteed Linen Donations

1 Month of Unlimited Donations ($200 – $1,500 Value)
$59
Renews monthly
Receive at least one donation of linens per month, valued between $200 — $1,500, with access to unlimited matching opportunities. We build and maintain a network of donors and regularly match them to you whenever we get a notification of availability.
12 Months of Unlimited Donations ($2,400 — $18,000 Value)
$699
Valid for one year
Receive one year of unlimited donations worth $2,400 — $18,000 in linens. Receive at least one donation of linens per month with access to unlimited matching opportunities. We build and maintain a network of donors and regularly match them to you whenever we get a notification of availability.
