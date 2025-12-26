Harvest Park Music Boosters

Harvest Park Music Boosters

Noodles & Notes 3/19/26 - Dinner Tickets Presale

Harvest Park Middle School - Pavillion

Adult Dinner (pre-sale)
$25
Available until Mar 17

Meal includes salad, roll, 2 of 3 noodle options (mac & cheese, penne w/ marinara, chow mein), and beef meatballs or veggie balls.
Beverage options on site: coffee, tea, lemonade, or water.
Please specify meat or vegetarian.

Ticket prices increase to $28 after 3/16/26.

Student, 5-18 (pre-sale)
$20
Available until Mar 19

Student, 5-18 (pre-sale)
$20
Available until Mar 19
Please specify meat or vegetarian.
Ticket prices increase to $22 after 3/16/26.
Children under 5 are free.
Beverage options on site: coffee, tea, lemonade, or water.
Please specify meat or vegetarian.

Ticket prices increase to $22 after 3/16/26.
Children under 5 are free.

Seniors, 65+ (pre-sale)
$20
Available until Mar 17

Seniors, 65+ (pre-sale)
$20
Available until Mar 17
Please specify meat or vegetarian.
Ticket prices increase to $22 after 3/16/26.
Beverage options on site: coffee, tea, lemonade, or water.
Please specify meat or vegetarian.

Ticket prices increase to $22 after 3/16/26.

Family of 4 (pre-sale)
$80
Available until Mar 17

Family of 4 (pre-sale)
$80
Available until Mar 17
For each ticket, please specify meat or vegetarian.
Ticket prices increase to $90 after 3/16/26.
Beverage options on site: coffee, tea, lemonade, or water.
For each ticket, please specify meat or vegetarian.

Ticket prices increase to $90 after 3/16/26.

Add a donation for Harvest Park Music Boosters

$

