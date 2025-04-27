Shop to Empower. Shop NOOOK

Meet Ehzzo, the original NOOOK bear. A bear of colors, bright and bold, A rainbow’s magic in every fold. With eyes that sparkle, full of surprise, It sees the world with X and O eyes. It hops through time, moments so bright, Bringing joy from day to night. When rain begins to fall from cloudy sky, The bear is there, to lift spirits high. Through moments of pain and times of sorrow, It brings warmth, and hope for tomorrow. A heart so big, full of light and care, A friend to find when life’s not fair. It colors the world with laughter and cheer, Turning gray skies to bright atmosphere. No matter the rain, no matter the pain, This rainbow bear may help you smile again.

More details...