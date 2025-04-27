Shop to Empower. Shop NOOOK

Meet Foro, a happy dino who is bold and fearless, always ready to take on new challenges and protect his friends. He is loyal and has a soft spot for those he cares about and will do anything to keep them safe. He loves to play rough-and-tumble games, but always makes sure everyone has fun. Froro comes in all shades of the rainbow. You will receive one in a mystery color.
Meet Foro, a happy dino who is bold and fearless, always ready to take on new challenges and protect his friends. He is loyal and has a soft spot for those he cares about and will do anything to keep them safe. He loves to play rough-and-tumble games, but always makes sure everyone has fun. Froro comes in all shades of the rainbow. You will receive one in a mystery color.
Cutie
$20
Say hello to Cutie — the tangerine with a twinkle! 🍊
The very first of NOOOK’s Zesty Trio, she’s a tiny bundle of joy inspired by our founder trio — bursting with pep, pop, and plenty of zest. A fruity friend with flair to spare! Limited Edition.
Say hello to Cutie — the tangerine with a twinkle! 🍊
The very first of NOOOK’s Zesty Trio, she’s a tiny bundle of joy inspired by our founder trio — bursting with pep, pop, and plenty of zest. A fruity friend with flair to spare! Limited Edition.
Dandelion
$20
Say hello to Dandelion — the lemon with a bright idea! 🍋
The brightest of NOOOK’s Zesty Trio, Dandelion isn’t just full of zest — she’s sharp, snappy, and smart as a whip. Every stitch delivers a squeeze of clever charm and a twist of sunny wit to brighten your day! are! Limited Edition.
Say hello to Dandelion — the lemon with a bright idea! 🍋
The brightest of NOOOK’s Zesty Trio, Dandelion isn’t just full of zest — she’s sharp, snappy, and smart as a whip. Every stitch delivers a squeeze of clever charm and a twist of sunny wit to brighten your day! are! Limited Edition.
Clover
$20
Say hello to Clover — the lime with a lucky charm! 🍈
A sparkling spirit in NOOOK’s Zesty Trio, Clover is fresh, bright, and full of gentle mischief. With a heart as green as her peel and a sprinkle of good luck, she brings a breath of fresh air and a wink of playful magic to your day! are! Limited Edition.
Say hello to Clover — the lime with a lucky charm! 🍈
A sparkling spirit in NOOOK’s Zesty Trio, Clover is fresh, bright, and full of gentle mischief. With a heart as green as her peel and a sprinkle of good luck, she brings a breath of fresh air and a wink of playful magic to your day! are! Limited Edition.
Bobbly
$20
Meet Bobbly, a brightly colored octopus with eight springy tentacles perfect for playful squeezing. His brilliant multi-colored design isn't just cheerful – it's a playful enhancement of his camouflage ability! Fun-loving and smart, he always got a color ready for the next game of hide-and-seek. Bobbly comes in all shades of camouflage. You will receive one in a mystery color.
Meet Bobbly, a brightly colored octopus with eight springy tentacles perfect for playful squeezing. His brilliant multi-colored design isn't just cheerful – it's a playful enhancement of his camouflage ability! Fun-loving and smart, he always got a color ready for the next game of hide-and-seek. Bobbly comes in all shades of camouflage. You will receive one in a mystery color.
Ehzzo
$20
Meet Ehzzo, the original NOOOK bear.
A bear of colors, bright and bold,
A rainbow’s magic in every fold.
With eyes that sparkle, full of surprise,
It sees the world with X and O eyes.
It hops through time, moments so bright,
Bringing joy from day to night.
When rain begins to fall from cloudy sky,
The bear is there, to lift spirits high.
Through moments of pain and times of sorrow,
It brings warmth, and hope for tomorrow.
A heart so big, full of light and care,
A friend to find when life’s not fair.
It colors the world with laughter and cheer,
Turning gray skies to bright atmosphere.
No matter the rain, no matter the pain,
This rainbow bear may help you smile again.
Meet Ehzzo, the original NOOOK bear.
A bear of colors, bright and bold,
A rainbow’s magic in every fold.
With eyes that sparkle, full of surprise,
It sees the world with X and O eyes.
It hops through time, moments so bright,
Bringing joy from day to night.
When rain begins to fall from cloudy sky,
The bear is there, to lift spirits high.
Through moments of pain and times of sorrow,
It brings warmth, and hope for tomorrow.
A heart so big, full of light and care,
A friend to find when life’s not fair.
It colors the world with laughter and cheer,
Turning gray skies to bright atmosphere.
No matter the rain, no matter the pain,
This rainbow bear may help you smile again.
Karrot
$20
Meet Karrot, a plump, friendly bunny with leafy green ears! It is always "rooting" for its friends and approaches everything with enthusiasm. Karrot is naturally curious and a good listener, making it a wonderfully comforting and cheerful companion. Karrot comes in all shades of nature. You will receive one in a mystery color.
Meet Karrot, a plump, friendly bunny with leafy green ears! It is always "rooting" for its friends and approaches everything with enthusiasm. Karrot is naturally curious and a good listener, making it a wonderfully comforting and cheerful companion. Karrot comes in all shades of nature. You will receive one in a mystery color.
Sugarberry
$20
Meet Sugarberry, a sweet, friendly bunny with curious eyes and a cozy charm. She loves quiet mornings and tiny adventures. Gentle and playful, Sugarberry is the kind of friend who makes everything feel a little warmer and brighter. Sugarberry comes in shades of white, modeled after a baby bunny we once had.
Meet Sugarberry, a sweet, friendly bunny with curious eyes and a cozy charm. She loves quiet mornings and tiny adventures. Gentle and playful, Sugarberry is the kind of friend who makes everything feel a little warmer and brighter. Sugarberry comes in shades of white, modeled after a baby bunny we once had.
Chocoberry
$20
Meet Chocoberry, a dreamy bunny who likes milk chocolate puddles. With sparkle in her eyes and bounce in her steps, Chocoberry is the kind of friend who makes everyday moments feel like tiny fairytales. Chocoberry comes in shades of brown, modeled after a baby bunny we once had.
Meet Chocoberry, a dreamy bunny who likes milk chocolate puddles. With sparkle in her eyes and bounce in her steps, Chocoberry is the kind of friend who makes everyday moments feel like tiny fairytales. Chocoberry comes in shades of brown, modeled after a baby bunny we once had.
Plumella
$20
Meet Plumella, who is playful, a little clumsy, and endlessly cheerful. She believes every day deserves a happy song, every friend a warm cuddle, and every cloud a silver (or sparkly) lining. Wherever she goes, she leaves behind a trail of joy and just a hint of glittery imagination. Plumella comes in all shades of purple, fitting to the season it is in.
Meet Plumella, who is playful, a little clumsy, and endlessly cheerful. She believes every day deserves a happy song, every friend a warm cuddle, and every cloud a silver (or sparkly) lining. Wherever she goes, she leaves behind a trail of joy and just a hint of glittery imagination. Plumella comes in all shades of purple, fitting to the season it is in.
Klakwa
$20
Meet Klakwa, a clever, curious crocheted raven with eyes like still lake water—always watching, always learning. Named after the Chinook Jargon word for “thank you,” Klakwa carries stories in every stitch. Mischievous yet wise, they are a weaver of dreams and finder of lost things, fluttering from cedar forests to misty shores in search of forgotten tales. Klakwa is black with shiny black eyes.
Meet Klakwa, a clever, curious crocheted raven with eyes like still lake water—always watching, always learning. Named after the Chinook Jargon word for “thank you,” Klakwa carries stories in every stitch. Mischievous yet wise, they are a weaver of dreams and finder of lost things, fluttering from cedar forests to misty shores in search of forgotten tales. Klakwa is black with shiny black eyes.
Bubble
$20
Meet Bubble, the unofficial cheerleader of the garden. They believe every day deserves a celebration, especially if glitter or honey is involved. Bringing joy to all who meet them, Bubble is sunshine stitched into life. Bubble is yellow and black with tiny wings that buzz like laughter.
Meet Bubble, the unofficial cheerleader of the garden. They believe every day deserves a celebration, especially if glitter or honey is involved. Bringing joy to all who meet them, Bubble is sunshine stitched into life. Bubble is yellow and black with tiny wings that buzz like laughter.
Prickleton
$20
Meet one of the Desert Twins - Prickleton (left twin with bright pink bloom). The older (by 3 stitches), Prickleton is thoughtful, serene, and believes in “rooting before blooming.” He’s the poet of the pair, often composing haikus about sunshine and soil. A soft-spoken philosopher, he gives excellent advice—but only if you ask politely. Together, Pickleton and Petaloo run the “Succulent Society of Silliness,” a club for giggles, naps, and sunbeam appreciation. Limited Edition.
Meet one of the Desert Twins - Prickleton (left twin with bright pink bloom). The older (by 3 stitches), Prickleton is thoughtful, serene, and believes in “rooting before blooming.” He’s the poet of the pair, often composing haikus about sunshine and soil. A soft-spoken philosopher, he gives excellent advice—but only if you ask politely. Together, Pickleton and Petaloo run the “Succulent Society of Silliness,” a club for giggles, naps, and sunbeam appreciation. Limited Edition.
Petaloo
$20
Meet one of the Desert Twins - Petaloo (right twin light pink bloom). Petaloo is the sprightly, slightly mischievous twin. Quick to giggle and quicker to wiggle her stubby arms in excitement, she loves playing hide-and-seek with the garden gnomes. Petaloo believes in blooming early and often—whether it’s flowers or ideas. Together, Pickleton and Petaloo run the “Succulent Society of Silliness,” a club for giggles, naps, and sunbeam appreciation. Limited Edition.
Meet one of the Desert Twins - Petaloo (right twin light pink bloom). Petaloo is the sprightly, slightly mischievous twin. Quick to giggle and quicker to wiggle her stubby arms in excitement, she loves playing hide-and-seek with the garden gnomes. Petaloo believes in blooming early and often—whether it’s flowers or ideas. Together, Pickleton and Petaloo run the “Succulent Society of Silliness,” a club for giggles, naps, and sunbeam appreciation. Limited Edition.
The Very Hungry Caterpillar's Apple
$20
Meet Apple. Limited Edition.
Meet Apple. Limited Edition.
Add a donation for NOOOK
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!