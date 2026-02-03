Northeast Oklahoma Regional Alliance Inc

Offered by

Northeast Oklahoma Regional Alliance Inc

About the memberships

NORA Legislative Reception Sponsorship 2026

Presenting Sponsor: $5000
$5,000

No expiration

·       Presenting Sponsor: $5000 (one available)

·       Company logo featured in social media event posts

·       Logo placement on electronic banners displayed at the reception

·       Company name and logo included in sponsor list

·       Verbal acknowledgement at event

·       Banner placement on the day of the event at the registration area (banner provided by company)

·       Reserved table with six seats in prime location

·       Company logo on digital registration forms

Gold Sponsor: $2500
$2,500

No expiration

·    Gold Sponsor: $2500

·       Company logo featured in social media event posts

·       Logo placement on electronic banners displayed at the reception

·       Company name and logo included in sponsor list

·       Verbal acknowledgement at event

·       Reserved table with four seats at the reception

Silver Sponsor: $1500
$1,500

No expiration

·    Silver Sponsor: $1500

·       Company logo featured in social media event posts

·       Logo placement on electronic banners displayed at the reception

·       Company name and logo included in sponsor list

·       Verbal acknowledgement at event

Bronze Sponsor: $500
$500

No expiration

·    Bronze Sponsor: $500

·       Company name featured in social media event posts

·       Name placement on electronic banners displayed at the reception

·       Company name included in sponsor list

·       Verbal acknowledgement at event

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