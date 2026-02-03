NORA Legislative Reception Sponsorship 2026

Offered by
About the memberships
No expiration
· Presenting Sponsor: $5000 (one available)
· Company logo featured in social media event posts
· Logo placement on electronic banners displayed at the reception
· Company name and logo included in sponsor list
· Verbal acknowledgement at event
· Banner placement on the day of the event at the registration area (banner provided by company)
· Reserved table with six seats in prime location
· Company logo on digital registration forms
No expiration
· Gold Sponsor: $2500
· Company logo featured in social media event posts
· Logo placement on electronic banners displayed at the reception
· Company name and logo included in sponsor list
· Verbal acknowledgement at event
· Reserved table with four seats at the reception
No expiration
· Silver Sponsor: $1500
· Company logo featured in social media event posts
· Logo placement on electronic banners displayed at the reception
· Company name and logo included in sponsor list
· Verbal acknowledgement at event
No expiration
· Bronze Sponsor: $500
· Company name featured in social media event posts
· Name placement on electronic banners displayed at the reception
· Company name included in sponsor list
· Verbal acknowledgement at event
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!