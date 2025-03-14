Nordhoff Dance Alliance

Offered by

Nordhoff Dance Alliance

About this shop

Nordhoff Dance Alliance's Fall 2025 Online Shop!

Donate to Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre Field Trip
$10

Donate to help support this field trip for your child and / or sponsor another student

NEW STUDENTS: Dance Class T-shirt, Shorts and Pants item
NEW STUDENTS: Dance Class T-shirt, Shorts and Pants item
NEW STUDENTS: Dance Class T-shirt, Shorts and Pants item
NEW STUDENTS: Dance Class T-shirt, Shorts and Pants
$55

New students receive a class shirt, shorts and pants. All items may be used for performance wear during the school year. A $55 donation is requested to support these student needs.


Each class has a different color assigned to them.

Flashdrive - What Matters Most Concert item
Flashdrive - What Matters Most Concert
$25
DVD - What Matters Most Concert item
DVD - What Matters Most Concert
$25
Dance Program Pajama Pants item
Dance Program Pajama Pants
$30

Enjoy the cozy pajama pants with the dance program logo. These are a popular favorite and sell out quickly!

Dance Program Scarf item
Dance Program Scarf
$20

Enjoy this cozy scarf with the dance program logo.

NHS Dance Water Bottle item
NHS Dance Water Bottle
$20

Double walled steel water bottle.

16 ounces.

Only 3 left in stock - no items available after the three are sold.

RETURNING STUDENTS: Dance Class T-shirt and Shorts item
RETURNING STUDENTS: Dance Class T-shirt and Shorts item
RETURNING STUDENTS: Dance Class T-shirt and Shorts item
RETURNING STUDENTS: Dance Class T-shirt and Shorts
$35

Returning students receive a class shirt and shorts. All items may be used for performance wear during the school year. A $35 donation is requested to support these student needs.


(Note - returning students had a pair of dance pants provided when they were new to the program.)


Each class has a different color assigned to them.

Extra: Dance Class T-shirt item
Extra: Dance Class T-shirt
$15

Each year, students in dance program are provided a class t-shirt to wear. We have ordered one per student as well as just a few extras for students who would like more than 1.


Each class has a different color assigned to them.

Extra: Dance shorts item
Extra: Dance shorts item
Extra: Dance shorts
$20

All dancers will have a pair of shorts ordered for them for class activities and for performance use.


We have ordered one per student as well as just a few extras.

Extra: Dance Leggings item
Extra: Dance Leggings
$20

All returning dancers will likely currently have a pair of black leggings to use for class from last year. In case you need an extra pair...

Flashdrive Order for Higher Ground Spring Dance Concert item
Flashdrive Order for Higher Ground Spring Dance Concert
$30

Limited supply available

DVD Order for Higher Ground Spring Dance Concert item
DVD Order for Higher Ground Spring Dance Concert
$30

Limited supply available

DVD of video from Impulse Performance item
DVD of video from Impulse Performance
$25
Flashdrive of video from Night of Jazz Dance item
Flashdrive of video from Night of Jazz Dance
$25

September 2024 Jazz Dance Residency Flashdrive


Limited supply available

Past DVDs prior to 2024
$25

Contact Kim Hoj to inquire if the one you desire is available.

Add a donation for Nordhoff Dance Alliance

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!