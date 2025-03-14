Nordhoff Dance Alliance's Fall 2025 Online Shop!

Offered by
About this shop
Donate to help support this field trip for your child and / or sponsor another student
New students receive a class shirt, shorts and pants. All items may be used for performance wear during the school year. A $55 donation is requested to support these student needs.
Each class has a different color assigned to them.
Enjoy the cozy pajama pants with the dance program logo. These are a popular favorite and sell out quickly!
Enjoy this cozy scarf with the dance program logo.
Double walled steel water bottle.
16 ounces.
Only 3 left in stock - no items available after the three are sold.
Returning students receive a class shirt and shorts. All items may be used for performance wear during the school year. A $35 donation is requested to support these student needs.
(Note - returning students had a pair of dance pants provided when they were new to the program.)
Each class has a different color assigned to them.
Each year, students in dance program are provided a class t-shirt to wear. We have ordered one per student as well as just a few extras for students who would like more than 1.
Each class has a different color assigned to them.
All dancers will have a pair of shorts ordered for them for class activities and for performance use.
We have ordered one per student as well as just a few extras.
All returning dancers will likely currently have a pair of black leggings to use for class from last year. In case you need an extra pair...
Limited supply available
Limited supply available
September 2024 Jazz Dance Residency Flashdrive
Limited supply available
Contact Kim Hoj to inquire if the one you desire is available.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!