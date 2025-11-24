Valkyrie Solstice Gala

4pm-8pm

*limited availability*

Enjoy priority entry and full access to the goat roast buffet style dinner - A feast fit for a Viking! Featuring locally sourced hearty mid winter dishes & drinks. Enjoy the Yulefire, play games, do crafts, bid on the silent auction, watch fire spinners, mingle & more! Ticket includes:

Full dinner and two beverages

An exclusive gift bag

A limited edition handcrafted drinking vessel by our local Maverick Potter.

A personal set of Viking style utensils with leather carrying case

Limited seats available — claim your spot at the Hearth!