Valkyrie Solstice Gala

115 G St

Salida, CO 81201, USA

Valkyrie Social Hour (2pm-4pm)
Free

2pm-4pm

FREE entry! Come enjoy and be social with like minded river folk.


Come enjoy beers for suggested donation, bid in a silent auction, enjoy the Yulefire, play games & mingle!


Hearth I : Feast, Drink & Be Merry!
$100

4pm-8pm

Enjoy full access to the goat roast buffet style dinner - A feast fit for a Viking! Featuring locally sourced hearty mid winter dishes & drinks. Enjoy the Yulefire, play games, do crafts, bid on the silent auction, watch fire spinners, mingle & more! Ticket includes:

  • Full dinner and two beverages
  • An exclusive gift bag
Hearth II : Feast, Drink & Be Merry! + Exclusive Feast Ware
$250

4pm-8pm

*limited availability*

Enjoy priority entry and full access to the goat roast buffet style dinner - A feast fit for a Viking! Featuring locally sourced hearty mid winter dishes & drinks. Enjoy the Yulefire, play games, do crafts, bid on the silent auction, watch fire spinners, mingle & more! Ticket includes:

  • Full dinner and two beverages
  • An exclusive gift bag
  • A limited edition handcrafted drinking vessel by our local Maverick Potter.
  • A personal set of Viking style utensils with leather carrying case

Limited seats available — claim your spot at the Hearth!

Hearth III : Feast, Drink & Be Merry! + Icelandic Sheepskin
$500

4pm-8pm

*limited availability* (Best Value!)

Enjoy priority entry and full access to the goat roast buffet style dinner - A feast fit for a Viking! Featuring locally sourced hearty mid winter dishes & drinks. Enjoy the Yulefire, play games, do crafts, bid on the silent auction, watch fire spinners, mingle & more! Ticket includes:

  • Full dinner and two beverages
  • An exclusive gift bag
  • A limited edition handcrafted drinking vessel by our local Maverick Potter.
  • A personal set of Viking style utensils with leather carrying case
  • Your very own Icelandic sheepskin throw!

Limited seats available — claim your spot at the Hearth!

Add a donation for Worldwide Women of Whitewater

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!