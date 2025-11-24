Valkyrie Solstice Gala

2pm-4pm
FREE entry! Come enjoy and be social with like minded river folk.
Come enjoy beers for suggested donation, bid in a silent auction, enjoy the Yulefire, play games & mingle!
4pm-8pm
Enjoy full access to the goat roast buffet style dinner - A feast fit for a Viking! Featuring locally sourced hearty mid winter dishes & drinks. Enjoy the Yulefire, play games, do crafts, bid on the silent auction, watch fire spinners, mingle & more! Ticket includes:
4pm-8pm
*limited availability*
Enjoy priority entry and full access to the goat roast buffet style dinner - A feast fit for a Viking! Featuring locally sourced hearty mid winter dishes & drinks. Enjoy the Yulefire, play games, do crafts, bid on the silent auction, watch fire spinners, mingle & more! Ticket includes:
Limited seats available — claim your spot at the Hearth!
4pm-8pm
*limited availability* (Best Value!)
Enjoy priority entry and full access to the goat roast buffet style dinner - A feast fit for a Viking! Featuring locally sourced hearty mid winter dishes & drinks. Enjoy the Yulefire, play games, do crafts, bid on the silent auction, watch fire spinners, mingle & more! Ticket includes:
Limited seats available — claim your spot at the Hearth!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!