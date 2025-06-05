Norfolk People's Congress 2025

For allies, supporters, elected officials, and others who care deeply about our mission and want to engage meaningfully. Your partnership strengthens our impact, and we welcome your commitment to listening, learning, and acting in solidarity. *Your donation will go directly towards our Norfolk membership fund for activities, resources, and membership costs*
For allies, supporters, elected officials, and others who care deeply about our mission and want to engage meaningfully. Your partnership strengthens our impact, and we welcome your commitment to listening, learning, and acting in solidarity. *Your donation will go directly towards our Norfolk membership fund for activities, resources, and membership costs*
Member / Directly Impacted Citizen
Free
For members of our organization, individuals directly impacted by our work, and those who live the realities we seek to change. Your presence grounds our event in purpose and community. We’re honored to share space with you.
For members of our organization, individuals directly impacted by our work, and those who live the realities we seek to change. Your presence grounds our event in purpose and community. We’re honored to share space with you.
Add a donation for Virginia New Majority Education Fund
$
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