Norfolk People's Congress 2025

For allies, supporters, elected officials, and others who care deeply about our mission and want to engage meaningfully. Your partnership strengthens our impact, and we welcome your commitment to listening, learning, and acting in solidarity. *Your donation will go directly towards our Norfolk membership fund for activities, resources, and membership costs*

For allies, supporters, elected officials, and others who care deeply about our mission and want to engage meaningfully. Your partnership strengthens our impact, and we welcome your commitment to listening, learning, and acting in solidarity. *Your donation will go directly towards our Norfolk membership fund for activities, resources, and membership costs*

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