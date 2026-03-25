Norfolk Small Business Association and Norfolk PTO Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
Get ready to throw a party your guests will never forget!
This exciting package includes a 1-hour foam party from Legendary Parties—bringing high-energy music, mountains of foam, and nonstop fun right to your backyard or event space. It’s an unforgettable experience that kids (and adults!) absolutely love.
And what’s a party without cake? You’ll also receive a custom cake valued up to $150 from Al Runs on Cake, designed to perfectly match your theme and make your celebration even sweeter.
From epic foam-filled fun to a show-stopping dessert, this package has everything you need to create a truly legendary celebration!
Starting bid
Get ready for an unforgettable night at TD Garden cheering on the Boston Celtics!
This package includes two premium seats in Loge 6, Row 8 (Seats 9 & 10)—an incredible vantage point to catch all the action live. With ticket values ranging from $100–$300 per seat depending on the matchup, you could find yourself watching a marquee game under the bright lights.
The winner will have the opportunity to select a game during the 2026–2027 regular season (subject to availability), making it easy to pick the perfect night—whether you’re chasing a rivalry game or just want a fun night out in Boston.
Don’t miss your chance to experience the energy, intensity, and excitement of Celtics basketball in person!
Starting bid
enjoy Presidents club access to the revs game on October 10th 2026 against Seattle from 7:30-10:30.
this package includes VIP entrance, VIP Parking, and all the wine beer and food you can handle. this is truly the way to enjoy a game!!!
Presidents club means you will be on the field for a once and a lifetime experience for pure soccer enjoyment
Starting bid
Ever dreamed of going viral or launching your own YouTube channel? Here’s your chance to step into the spotlight!
Thanks to the generous support of Norfolk Community Television, the winner of this one-of-a-kind experience will get the full creator treatment. NCTV’s professional team will film, edit, and produce a custom YouTube video tailored to your vision—whether it’s a vlog, skit, interview, or something totally unique.
You’ll walk away with a professionally crafted video ready to be posted on your own YouTube channel—and who knows, it could be your first step toward internet fame!
Lights, camera, action… your audience is waiting.
Starting bid
Ever dreamed of going viral or launching your own YouTube channel? Here’s your chance to step into the spotlight!
Thanks to the generous support of Norfolk Community Television, the winner of this one-of-a-kind experience will get the full creator treatment. NCTV’s professional team will film, edit, and produce a custom YouTube video tailored to your vision—whether it’s a vlog, skit, interview, or something totally unique.
You’ll walk away with a professionally crafted video ready to be posted on your own YouTube channel—and who knows, it could be your first step toward internet fame!
Lights, camera, action… your audience is waiting.
Starting bid
Connect to all your favorite audio content with WiFi and Bluetooth®, and enjoy up to 24 hours of non-stop playback. Rated IP56, this portable speaker is both dust and water resistant, making it perfect for outdoor use. When you need to charge the battery, simply set Move 2 on the included Wireless Charging Base. Use it on its own or as part of a whole-home sound system with other Sonos speakers.
retails for 499$
Starting bid
From our friends at C&C ice cream, this prize includes an ice cream party for up to 20 people. valued at 149$ what better way to spice up your block party or summer BBQ than to have your very own ice cream truck roll up and provide everyone with a refreshing treat!
Starting bid
take your business/career to the next level.
NSBA member Dawn Quesnel is offering one month of free business coaching to the winning bidder. at a face value of 800$ this is a great opportunity to take your career to the next level, or maybe even give you soon to be college grad a head start on building a lifetime of success
Starting bid
take advantage of this fantastic offer from Norfolks own Kevin Roach. Kevin is offering an oil change, tire rotation/alignment and a break inspection for whoever the lucky winner is for this auction, dont miss out on a great opportunity.
Starting bid
with spring upon us, and everyone working through their spring cleaning activities, what better way to accelerate your efforts than with the help of local professional organizer Avery Amante.
the winner of this auction will receive 3 hrs of Avery's time to help you really take hold of your home before heading into the hectic summer months. at a value of 225$ dont miss out on your opportunity to help take care of all those pesky organization tasks you've been putting off
Starting bid
enjoy a variety of treats and gift card provided by honey bean cafe as well as other local businesses.
discover a treasure trove of prizes and dont forget to support all of our wonderful local businesses here in town.
Starting bid
enjoy a wonderful cupcake decorating class from Norfolks own sweat honey treats. this package includes cupcake/cake decorating party for 10 people values at $300! In which everything including to go boxes!
Starting bid
enjoy a game at the ballpark with family and/or friends.
this voucher is good for 4 tickets to a game in June or July, you can contact the woosox to confirm the game that is best for you
Starting bid
looking to kick start your fitness journey in 2026, start by trying out 3 free sessions at Rev'd indoor cycle.
valued at 87$ this is a great opportunity to see what the world of cycling is all about
Starting bid
From our friends at Norfolk Wine and Spirits enjoy this personally curated gift basket containing 9 different bottles valued at roughly 150$, sure to bring joy to your next evening party
Starting bid
at the end of the day who doesn't love a good gift card. the winner of this auction item will receive three gift cards to some great local eateries.
50$ to the Gavel in Wrentham
25$ to Novatos in Norfolk
25$ to Donna Anna in Norfolk
Starting bid
is your child obsessed with police cars, what better way to bring their dreams to life than to have a police car drop them off at school one day. the lucky winner of this auction will have the ability to see their child picked up and dropped off a school in one of Norfolk/Wrentham's police cruisers
Starting bid
another great opportunity to allow someone else to take care of everything you need for your kids next party. this package includes a party night at Wrentham cable 8. use this for movie watching, game playing or whatever you desire.
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