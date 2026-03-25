Norfolk Small Business Association and Norfolk PTO Silent Auction

Get ready to throw a party your guests will never forget!

This exciting package includes a 1-hour foam party from Legendary Parties—bringing high-energy music, mountains of foam, and nonstop fun right to your backyard or event space. It’s an unforgettable experience that kids (and adults!) absolutely love.

And what’s a party without cake? You’ll also receive a custom cake valued up to $150 from Al Runs on Cake, designed to perfectly match your theme and make your celebration even sweeter.

From epic foam-filled fun to a show-stopping dessert, this package has everything you need to create a truly legendary celebration!





