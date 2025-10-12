Norman North Wrestling Booster Club

Hosted by

Norman North Wrestling Booster Club

About this raffle

Norman North Wrestling Booster Club's First Annual Raffle

One chance of winning - Any Prize
$10
Three chances of winning - Any Prize
$25
This includes 3 tickets
Seven chances of winning - Any Prize
$50
This includes 7 tickets
One chance of winning - Washer and Dryer
$10

All tickets purchased for a specific prize item that do not win that item will also be entered in the drawings for gift basket prizes!

Three chances of winning - Washer and Dryer
$25
This includes 3 tickets

All tickets purchased for a specific prize item that do not win that item will also be entered in the drawings for gift basket prizes!

Seven chances of winning - Washer and Dryer
$50
This includes 7 tickets

All tickets purchased for a specific prize item that do not win that item will also be entered in the drawings for gift basket prizes!

One chance of winning - Beef package and grill
$10

All tickets purchased for a specific prize item that do not win that item will also be entered in the drawings for gift basket prizes!

Three chances of winning - Beef package and grill
$25
This includes 3 tickets

All tickets purchased for a specific prize item that do not win that item will also be entered in the drawings for gift basket prizes!

Seven chances of winning - Beef package and grill
$50
This includes 7 tickets

All tickets purchased for a specific prize item that do not win that item will also be entered in the drawings for gift basket prizes!

One chance of winning - Photography Session
$10

All tickets purchased for a specific prize item that do not win that item will also be entered in the drawings for gift basket prizes!

Three chances of winning - Photography session
$25
This includes 3 tickets

All tickets purchased for a specific prize item that do not win that item will also be entered in the drawings for gift basket prizes!

Seven chances of winning - Photography Session
$50
This includes 7 tickets

All tickets purchased for a specific prize item that do not win that item will also be entered in the drawings for gift basket prizes!

One chance of winning - $250 gift card
$10

All tickets purchased for a specific prize item that do not win that item will also be entered in the drawings for gift basket prizes!

Three chances of winning - $250 gift card
$25
This includes 3 tickets

All tickets purchased for a specific prize item that do not win that item will also be entered in the drawings for gift basket prizes!

Seven chances of winning - $250 gift card
$50
This includes 7 tickets

All tickets purchased for a specific prize item that do not win that item will also be entered in the drawings for gift basket prizes!

Add a donation for Norman North Wrestling Booster Club

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!