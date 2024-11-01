NORML KC Presents: Danksgiving at the 1820 Gallery Sponsorships / Vendors

1820 McGee St

Kansas City, MO 64108

Vending Booth
$50

rate.xLeft

10x10 vending booth
Vending Sponsorship
$150

rate.xLeft

10x10 vending booth + mentions in all event marketing materials shared by NORML KC
Vending+ Sponsorship
$300

rate.xLeft

10x10 vending booth + mentions in all event marketing materials shared by NORML KC + individual sponsor spotlights on social media before and after the event
Title Sponsorship
$710

rate.xLeft

10x10 vending booth + mentions in all marketing materials shared by NORML KC + individual sponsor spotlights on social media before and after the event + special highlight in recap reels for event + special highlight in all NORML KC social media follow-ups about event
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing