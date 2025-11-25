Norristown Community Chorale's Membership

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About the memberships
No expiration
This includes Membership dues and Music Fees for the current semester.
No expiration
Choose this option if you plan to pay $75 Cash or Check at the first semester practice.
Valid until April 7, 2027
This is a new option to pay for membership dues for the entire season at one time. This includes Membership Dues and Music Fees for both Winter and Spring Semesters for a full season.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!