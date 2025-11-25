Norristown Community Chorale

Offered by

Norristown Community Chorale

About the memberships

Norristown Community Chorale's Membership

Semester Membership
$75

No expiration

This includes Membership dues and Music Fees for the current semester.

Semester Membership (Cash or Check)
Free

No expiration

Choose this option if you plan to pay $75 Cash or Check at the first semester practice.

Annual Membership
$150

Valid until April 7, 2027

This is a new option to pay for membership dues for the entire season at one time. This includes Membership Dues and Music Fees for both Winter and Spring Semesters for a full season.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!