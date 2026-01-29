Hosted by

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Xi Chi Omega Chapter

About this event

North Atlantic Cluster III Founders' Day (copy)

280 Davenport Ave

New Rochelle, NY 10805, USA

AKA Graduate Member
$165

10 left!

Graduate Members: Please bring a government-issued photo ID for verification at registration.

Graduate members participating in the Rededication Ceremony must also present their current financial card at check-in.

Refund Policy: All payments are non-refundable. We appreciate your understanding and support as event proceeds help us honor our Founders’ legacy and support ongoing programming.

Add a donation for Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Xi Chi Omega Chapter

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!