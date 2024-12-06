North Atlantic Region 1 Sweet Adelines Sponsor Program and Program Ad Campaign
Premier Sponsor
$3,000
A Premier Sponsor will receive a full year of recognition at all Region 1 events, social media, website and all content. A Premier Sponsor will receive a full-page ad in the event program, logo displayed throughout the quartet and chorus competition, and sponsorship listed on all marketing materials. They will also receive 2 VIP All Event Tickets.
Platinum Sponsor
$2,000
A Platinum Sponsor will receive a full-page ad in the event program, logo displayed throughout the quartet and chorus competition, and sponsorship listed on all marketing materials. They will also receive 2 VIP All Event Tickets.
Gold Quartet Sponsor
$1,500
A Gold Quartet Sponsor will receive a full-page ad in the event program, logo displayed throughout the quartet competition, and sponsorship listed on all marketing materials. They will also receive 2 VIP Quartet Contest Tickets.
Gold Chorus Sponsor
$1,500
A Gold Chorus Sponsor will receive a full-page ad in the event program, logo displayed throughout the chorus competition, and sponsorship listed on all marketing materials. They will also receive 2 VIP Chorus Contest Tickets.
Performer Sponsor
$500
A Performer Sponsor will receive a 1/2-page ad in the event program and two 1-hour ad slots during the contest webcast.
One-derful Sponsor
$250
A One-derful Sponsor will receive a 1/4-page ad in the event program and one 1-hour ad slot during the contest webcast.
Full Page Ad
$100
7 1/2"h X 4/12"w
Half Page Ad
$55
3 1/2"h x 4 1/2"w
Quarter Page Ad
$30
1 1/2"H X 4 1/2"W
Shoutouts
$10
Please Limit to 5 - 10 words
