Sweet Adeline's International

Hosted by

Sweet Adeline's International

About this event

North Atlantic Region 1 Sweet Adelines Sponsor Program and Program Ad Campaign

Premier Sponsor
$3,000

A Premier Sponsor will receive a full year of recognition at all Region 1 events, social media, website and all content. A Premier Sponsor will receive a full-page ad in the event program, logo displayed throughout the quartet and chorus competition, and sponsorship listed on all marketing materials. They will also receive 2 VIP All Event Tickets.

Platinum Sponsor
$2,000

A Platinum Sponsor will receive a full-page ad in the event program, logo displayed throughout the quartet and chorus competition, and sponsorship listed on all marketing materials. They will also receive 2 VIP All Event Tickets.

Gold Quartet Sponsor
$1,500

A Gold Quartet Sponsor will receive a full-page ad in the event program, logo displayed throughout the quartet competition, and sponsorship listed on all marketing materials. They will also receive 2 VIP Quartet Contest Tickets.

Gold Chorus Sponsor
$1,500

A Gold Chorus Sponsor will receive a full-page ad in the event program, logo displayed throughout the chorus competition, and sponsorship listed on all marketing materials. They will also receive 2 VIP Chorus Contest Tickets.

Performer Sponsor
$500

A Performer Sponsor will receive a 1/2-page ad in the event program and two 1-hour ad slots during the contest webcast.

One-derful Sponsor
$250

A One-derful Sponsor will receive a 1/4-page ad in the event program and one 1-hour ad slot during the contest webcast.

Full Page Ad
$100

7 1/2"h X 4/12"w

Half Page Ad
$55

3 1/2"h x 4 1/2"w

Quarter Page Ad
$30

1 1/2"H X 4 1/2"W

Shoutouts
$10

Please Limit to 5 - 10 words

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