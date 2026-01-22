North Atlantic Region 1 Sweet Adelines Sponsor Program and Program Ad Campaign

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About this event
A Premier Sponsor will receive a full year of recognition at all Region 1 events, social media, website and all content. A Premier Sponsor will receive a full-page ad in the event program, logo displayed throughout the quartet and chorus competition, and sponsorship listed on all marketing materials. They will also receive 2 VIP All Event Tickets.
A Platinum Sponsor will receive a full-page ad in the event program, logo displayed throughout the quartet and chorus competition, and sponsorship listed on all marketing materials. They will also receive 2 VIP All Event Tickets.
A Gold Quartet Sponsor will receive a full-page ad in the event program, logo displayed throughout the quartet competition, and sponsorship listed on all marketing materials. They will also receive 2 VIP Quartet Contest Tickets.
A Gold Chorus Sponsor will receive a full-page ad in the event program, logo displayed throughout the chorus competition, and sponsorship listed on all marketing materials. They will also receive 2 VIP Chorus Contest Tickets.
A Performer Sponsor will receive a 1/2-page ad in the event program and two 1-hour ad slots during the contest webcast.
A One-derful Sponsor will receive a 1/4-page ad in the event program and one 1-hour ad slot during the contest webcast.
7 1/2"h X 4/12"w
3 1/2"h x 4 1/2"w
1 1/2"H X 4 1/2"W
Please Limit to 5 - 10 words
$
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