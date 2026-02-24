Feeling Lucky Silent Auction 2026!

This entitles your student to half day as the Barrington 220 Superintendent of Schools. The winner will spend their day with Dr. Craig Winkleman and have input into how they spend their day, but may include:

Board Appointment- The superintendent for the day will be invited and voted upon at a Board of Education meeting (Tentative date is 4/21/26 for meeting and 4/22/26 for Superintendent, but alternate dates can be arranged.)

School Building Opportunities- The student will start the day by greeting students as they enter North Barrington. Immediately after arrival, the student will meet with Principal West and can discuss the school.

Classroom Visit- The student will have the classrooms and discuss their role that day.

Transform 220 Projects- The student will likely sit in on an update of the District Transform 220 projects and be asked to give input on a specific decision on something in a project.

The student may tour an additional building of interest and stop at the District Administrative Center to meet district-level staff.

The student's half day will end after lunch with the Superintendent.





Jeanine Stark, The Executive Assistant to the Superintendent, will contact you to find a mutually agreeable date for this fun experience.