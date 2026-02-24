Feeling Lucky Silent Auction 2026!

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This entitles your student to half day as the Barrington 220 Superintendent of Schools. The winner will spend their day with Dr. Craig Winkleman and have input into how they spend their day, but may include:
Board Appointment- The superintendent for the day will be invited and voted upon at a Board of Education meeting (Tentative date is 4/21/26 for meeting and 4/22/26 for Superintendent, but alternate dates can be arranged.)
School Building Opportunities- The student will start the day by greeting students as they enter North Barrington. Immediately after arrival, the student will meet with Principal West and can discuss the school.
Classroom Visit- The student will have the classrooms and discuss their role that day.
Transform 220 Projects- The student will likely sit in on an update of the District Transform 220 projects and be asked to give input on a specific decision on something in a project.
The student may tour an additional building of interest and stop at the District Administrative Center to meet district-level staff.
The student's half day will end after lunch with the Superintendent.
Jeanine Stark, The Executive Assistant to the Superintendent, will contact you to find a mutually agreeable date for this fun experience.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
You and three friends are invited to spend time with Mrs. Siddons for lunch and recess. First, we will enjoy a Panera lunch, and then we will create matching beaded necklaces, bracelets, and/or keychains to keep or share!
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The winning bidder can bring a friend and join us for Art and an Ice Cream Sundae bar after school one day. All first grade classes will do the same day.
Starting bid
The winning bidder can bring a friend and join us for Art and an Ice Cream Sundae bar after school one day. All first grade classes will do the same day.
Starting bid
The winning bidder can bring a friend and join us for Art and an Ice Cream Sundae bar after school one day. All first grade classes will do the same day.
Starting bid
One lucky student & a friend will enjoy a special lunch experience with Mrs. Parr/ Mrs. Rostan/ Miss Christerson and the other second grade teachers and their guests, featuring a delicious meal from Brunch Café! This fun and unique lunch will take place right here at North Barrington Elementary School in a special setting designed just for the occasion.
Students will enjoy great food, lots of laughs, and memorable time with their teachers in a relaxed and exciting atmosphere. It’s a one-of-a-kind opportunity to share a meal, make memories, and feel extra special during the school day!
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The lucky winner can bring a friend to join Mrs. Kruse for lunch and recess in the classroom!
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The lucky winner can bring a friend to join Mrs. Kruse for lunch and recess in the classroom!
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One winner and a friend will get to join Ms. Doherty for some afternoon fun! We'll stay after school one day - have a fun snack, do a craft, and enjoy a game together.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
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