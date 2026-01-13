North Bay Rowing Club's 2026 Ergathon Silent Auction

The Flamingo Resort & Spa is a complete retreat with a laid-back vibe in the heart of Sonoma Wine Country. Enjoy our wide range of amenities, featuring a spa, fitness center, award-winning pool & hot tub, locker rooms, steam room & sauna, restaurant & bar, retro-futuristic music lounge, wellbeing activities, tennis courts, and more! As a guest of the resort, indulge in the exclusive Flamingo Flights program, offering complimentary wine tastings and unique experiences curated just for you.





Stay is Sunday-Thursday, excludes holidays in Standard room. Value $179-