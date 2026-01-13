North Bay Rowing Club's 2026 Ergathon Silent Auction

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Starting bid
$50.00 Gift card to Brewster's Beer Garden in Petaluma.
Located in the heart of downtown Petaluma, Brewsters is a family friendly open air restaurant with plenty of room to spread out. Southern style BBQ with California soul.
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$50 Gift Card to the infamous neighborhood Cafe Aqus at the Foundry Wharf. Delicious food and great company a hop skip away from NBRC. Serves Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner.
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$25 Gift Certificate to Cottage Gardens, in Petaluma.
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Value $25.00 5 gift certificates for photos in Petaluma's legendary shop HeeBe JeeBe. Bring your friends or family and take some fun pics!
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Enjoy one month of unlimited yoga at Petaluma's Yoga Post located on the beautiful Petaluma River. Valued at $120.00
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Donated by Copperfield's in Petaluma this wonderful children's book is for children 2-9+. Value: $25
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A set for the nature lover. A 1,000 piece sea life puzzle and Nature anatomy notebook. Generously donated by Copperfield's Bookstore, Petaluma. A $45- value
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Zenna Freshwater Pearl Necklace. Handmade in California design studio. Freshwater Pearl and White Topaz. Value $165-
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Haircut generously donated by stylist Anaise McNaught at Dukes and Dolls Salon in downtown Petaluma. An $85- value.
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Flower Casita is located near the boatyard. A full service florist shop filled with locally sourced flowers, plants and gifts. Located at: 210 F street Petaluma, CA, 94952
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The Flamingo Resort & Spa is a complete retreat with a laid-back vibe in the heart of Sonoma Wine Country. Enjoy our wide range of amenities, featuring a spa, fitness center, award-winning pool & hot tub, locker rooms, steam room & sauna, restaurant & bar, retro-futuristic music lounge, wellbeing activities, tennis courts, and more! As a guest of the resort, indulge in the exclusive Flamingo Flights program, offering complimentary wine tastings and unique experiences curated just for you.
Stay is Sunday-Thursday, excludes holidays in Standard room. Value $179-
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$50- Bella Gift Card. Bells is a women's clothing and accessory boutique located in the Kenilworth shopping plaza.
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Bring your friends on a weeknight, have cocktails and bubbles, shop and enjoy 10% off all purchases. Host receives $200 towards purchases. Marin location and time tbd.
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Private San Francisco Bay cruise for up to 6 people (max) on a 36 foot Grand Banks trawler, the Mystic. Departs from Sausalito for a two hour morning or sunset charter (weather dependent based on time of year). Light snacks and non-alcoholic beverages provided. Winning bid will schedule this exclusive trip to support the NRBC rowing club. Value $1,000.00. Graciously donated by the Bartling family.
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Marin Country Club golf course was designed by renowned golf course architect Lawrence M. Hughes in 1957. With a full renovation in 2007 by John Harbottle Ill and in 2017 architect Doug Nickels introduced a fresh new vision that repositioned bunkers, added new forward tees, and redesigned the practice facilities, our golf course features exceptional year-round playing
conditions and offers incredible views of
beautiful Ignacio Valley. Value $600-
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SCIENTIFIC NAME: Eupholus species
LOCALITY: South Asia & Papua New Guinea
GLASS QUALITY: 99% UV Blocking Conservation Glass
FRAME SIZE: 6″ x 8″ x 1.25”
Individually handmade in Petaluma, CA by the artist.
Perfect art for your bathroom!
Value $98-
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Set of 3 beautiful framed butterflies. Hookwing Butterfly, Monarch, and Blue Mountain Swallowtail.
Handmade by artist in Petaluma.
Value $178-
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Set of 3 gourmet salts from Petaluma's Sonoma Spice Queen. Value $36-
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Includes 2 boxes of 12 packets each for a total of 24 packs. Blueberry Pomegranate Value $60-
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Includes 2 boxes of 12 packets each for a total of 24 packs. Blueberry Pomegranate Value $60-
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Wine Tasting Experience for Four.
We invite you and your guests to join us for an exclusive wine tasting experience, nestled in the stunning landscape of Sonoma, California.
Enjoy a curated selection of our most exceptional wines, showcasing the heart and soul of our craft. Your experience includes a guided tasting, offering an insider's look at the artistry and passion behind our award-winning wines.
We look forward to the opportunity to welcome you for a truly special visit. Value: $240
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Two Giants tickets, section 315 Row 2. Date tbd. $50- value. Graciously donated by Nick Honey.
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Tasty, nourishing, with a side of personality!
Distinctive and Bold
Experience the extraordinary at Kitchen. As your ultimate cafe destination, we offer a delightful array of homemade pastries and artisanal coffee blends, alongside a tasty selection of breakfast and lunch options. At Kitchen, our welcoming smiles and genuine appreciation create a vibrant atmosphere for you to savor. Indulge in our delectable made-to-order dishes, including gluten-free and vegan alternatives
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We offer the best dining experience in Novato with our delicious and diverse
menu options and charming atmosphere.
Voted Best Outdoor Dining in Marin by Marin Magazine and
Novato Chamber of Commerce Small
Business of the Year,
we are committed to providing exceptional food and great service,
making your visit to Beso Bistro unforgettable.
Beso Bistro is a woman-owned and family-run business.
We look forward to welcoming you!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!