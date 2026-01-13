North Bay Rowing Club

Hosted by

North Bay Rowing Club

About this event

Sales closed

North Bay Rowing Club's 2026 Ergathon Silent Auction

Pick-up location

226 Weller St, Petaluma, CA 94952, USA

Brewster's gift card item
Brewster's gift card item
Brewster's gift card item
Brewster's gift card
$25

Starting bid

$50.00 Gift card to Brewster's Beer Garden in Petaluma.

Located in the heart of downtown Petaluma, Brewsters is a family friendly open air restaurant with plenty of room to spread out. Southern style BBQ with California soul.




$50 Aqus Cafe Gift Card item
$50 Aqus Cafe Gift Card item
$50 Aqus Cafe Gift Card item
$50 Aqus Cafe Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

$50 Gift Card to the infamous neighborhood Cafe Aqus at the Foundry Wharf. Delicious food and great company a hop skip away from NBRC. Serves Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner.

Cottage Gardens Gift Certificate item
Cottage Gardens Gift Certificate item
Cottage Gardens Gift Certificate item
Cottage Gardens Gift Certificate
$10

Starting bid

$25 Gift Certificate to Cottage Gardens, in Petaluma.

5 gift certificates to HeeBe JeeBe's photo booth item
5 gift certificates to HeeBe JeeBe's photo booth item
5 gift certificates to HeeBe JeeBe's photo booth
$10

Starting bid

Value $25.00 5 gift certificates for photos in Petaluma's legendary shop HeeBe JeeBe. Bring your friends or family and take some fun pics!

Yoga Post, One month unlimited Yoga item
Yoga Post, One month unlimited Yoga item
Yoga Post, One month unlimited Yoga
$75

Starting bid

Enjoy one month of unlimited yoga at Petaluma's Yoga Post located on the beautiful Petaluma River. Valued at $120.00

National Parks of the USA book item
National Parks of the USA book item
National Parks of the USA book
$15

Starting bid

Donated by Copperfield's in Petaluma this wonderful children's book is for children 2-9+. Value: $25

Puzzle and Notebook set item
Puzzle and Notebook set item
Puzzle and Notebook set item
Puzzle and Notebook set
$25

Starting bid

A set for the nature lover. A 1,000 piece sea life puzzle and Nature anatomy notebook. Generously donated by Copperfield's Bookstore, Petaluma. A $45- value

Robindira Unsworth Necklace item
Robindira Unsworth Necklace item
Robindira Unsworth Necklace item
Robindira Unsworth Necklace
$85

Starting bid

Zenna Freshwater Pearl Necklace. Handmade in California design studio. Freshwater Pearl and White Topaz. Value $165-

Dukes and Dolls Haircut gift certificate item
Dukes and Dolls Haircut gift certificate item
Dukes and Dolls Haircut gift certificate
$50

Starting bid

Haircut generously donated by stylist Anaise McNaught at Dukes and Dolls Salon in downtown Petaluma. An $85- value.

$45- Flower Casita Gift Certificate item
$45- Flower Casita Gift Certificate item
$45- Flower Casita Gift Certificate item
$45- Flower Casita Gift Certificate
$25

Starting bid

Flower Casita is located near the boatyard. A full service florist shop filled with locally sourced flowers, plants and gifts. Located at: 210 F street Petaluma, CA, 94952


One Night stay at the Flamingo Resort, Santa Rosa item
One Night stay at the Flamingo Resort, Santa Rosa item
One Night stay at the Flamingo Resort, Santa Rosa item
One Night stay at the Flamingo Resort, Santa Rosa
$100

Starting bid

The Flamingo Resort & Spa is a complete retreat with a laid-back vibe in the heart of Sonoma Wine Country. Enjoy our wide range of amenities, featuring a spa, fitness center, award-winning pool & hot tub, locker rooms, steam room & sauna, restaurant & bar, retro-futuristic music lounge, wellbeing activities, tennis courts, and more! As a guest of the resort, indulge in the exclusive Flamingo Flights program, offering complimentary wine tastings and unique experiences curated just for you. 


Stay is Sunday-Thursday, excludes holidays in Standard room. Value $179-

$50- Bella Gift Card item
$50- Bella Gift Card item
$50- Bella Gift Card item
$50- Bella Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

$50- Bella Gift Card. Bells is a women's clothing and accessory boutique located in the Kenilworth shopping plaza.

Bella Marin Sip & Shop party for 10+ item
Bella Marin Sip & Shop party for 10+ item
Bella Marin Sip & Shop party for 10+
$200

Starting bid

Bring your friends on a weeknight, have cocktails and bubbles, shop and enjoy 10% off all purchases. Host receives $200 towards purchases. Marin location and time tbd.

Private San Francisco Bay Cruise item
Private San Francisco Bay Cruise item
Private San Francisco Bay Cruise item
Private San Francisco Bay Cruise
$500

Starting bid

Private San Francisco Bay cruise for up to 6 people (max) on a 36 foot Grand Banks trawler, the Mystic. Departs from Sausalito for a two hour morning or sunset charter (weather dependent based on time of year). Light snacks and non-alcoholic beverages provided. Winning bid will schedule this exclusive trip to support the NRBC rowing club.  Value $1,000.00. Graciously donated by the Bartling family.

Marin County Club, round of golf for 4 item
Marin County Club, round of golf for 4 item
Marin County Club, round of golf for 4 item
Marin County Club, round of golf for 4
$250

Starting bid

Marin Country Club golf course was designed by renowned golf course architect Lawrence M. Hughes in 1957. With a full renovation in 2007 by John Harbottle Ill and in 2017 architect Doug Nickels introduced a fresh new vision that repositioned bunkers, added new forward tees, and redesigned the practice facilities, our golf course features exceptional year-round playing

conditions and offers incredible views of

beautiful Ignacio Valley. Value $600-

Bug Under Glass - Dungbeetle item
Bug Under Glass - Dungbeetle item
Bug Under Glass - Dungbeetle
$50

Starting bid

Dung Beetle on Toilet

SCIENTIFIC NAME: Eupholus species
LOCALITY: South Asia & Papua New Guinea
GLASS QUALITY: 99% UV Blocking Conservation Glass
FRAME SIZE:  6″ x 8″ x 1.25”

Individually handmade in Petaluma, CA by the artist.


Perfect art for your bathroom!

Value $98-

Set of framed butterflies. item
Set of framed butterflies. item
Set of framed butterflies. item
Set of framed butterflies.
$95

Starting bid

Set of 3 beautiful framed butterflies. Hookwing Butterfly, Monarch, and Blue Mountain Swallowtail.


Handmade by artist in Petaluma.

Value $178-

Set of Sonoma Spice Queen salts + kitchen towel. item
Set of Sonoma Spice Queen salts + kitchen towel.
$15

Starting bid

Set of 3 gourmet salts from Petaluma's Sonoma Spice Queen. Value $36-

GU Power Chews- 2 boxes of 12 item
GU Power Chews- 2 boxes of 12 item
GU Power Chews- 2 boxes of 12
$30

Starting bid

Includes 2 boxes of 12 packets each for a total of 24 packs. Blueberry Pomegranate Value $60-

GU Power Chews- 2 boxes of 12 item
GU Power Chews- 2 boxes of 12 item
GU Power Chews- 2 boxes of 12
$30

Starting bid

Includes 2 boxes of 12 packets each for a total of 24 packs. Blueberry Pomegranate Value $60-

Ram's Gate Winery, tasting for 4 item
Ram's Gate Winery, tasting for 4 item
Ram's Gate Winery, tasting for 4 item
Ram's Gate Winery, tasting for 4
$125

Starting bid

Wine Tasting Experience for Four.

We invite you and your guests to join us for an exclusive wine tasting experience, nestled in the stunning landscape of Sonoma, California.

Enjoy a curated selection of our most exceptional wines, showcasing the heart and soul of our craft. Your experience includes a guided tasting, offering an insider's look at the artistry and passion behind our award-winning wines.

We look forward to the opportunity to welcome you for a truly special visit. Value: $240

2 SF Giants tickets item
2 SF Giants tickets item
2 SF Giants tickets item
2 SF Giants tickets
$25

Starting bid

Two Giants tickets, section 315 Row 2. Date tbd. $50- value. Graciously donated by Nick Honey.

Kitchen Novato - $25 gift card item
Kitchen Novato - $25 gift card item
Kitchen Novato - $25 gift card item
Kitchen Novato - $25 gift card
$15

Starting bid

Tasty, nourishing, with a side of personality!

Distinctive and Bold

Experience the extraordinary at Kitchen. As your ultimate cafe destination, we offer a delightful array of homemade pastries and artisanal coffee blends, alongside a tasty selection of breakfast and lunch options. At Kitchen, our welcoming smiles and genuine appreciation create a vibrant atmosphere for you to savor. Indulge in our delectable made-to-order dishes, including gluten-free and vegan alternatives

Beso Bistro Novato- $100 gift certificate item
Beso Bistro Novato- $100 gift certificate item
Beso Bistro Novato- $100 gift certificate item
Beso Bistro Novato- $100 gift certificate
$50

Starting bid

We offer the best dining experience in Novato with our delicious and diverse

menu options and charming atmosphere.

Voted Best Outdoor Dining in Marin by Marin Magazine and

Novato Chamber of Commerce Small

Business of the Year,

we are committed to providing exceptional food and great service,

making your visit to Beso Bistro unforgettable.

Beso Bistro is a woman-owned and family-run business.

We look forward to welcoming you!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!