North Boise Little League's 2026 Sponsorship Opportunities

About this shop
👉 33% Discount
Become one of North Boise Little League’s premier partners. Your brand will be showcased at **all four fields, reaching families, players, and fans all season long.
This package includes banners at every field, digital promotion on our website and social channels, and a reserved on-site activation space at all league-wide events.
Maximum visibility. Full-season impact.
Details:
X4 Outfield Banners
Digital
On-Site Activation
*Limit two per company
**Limited to only Fields with an Outfield Fence
👉 How we collect your info:
After checkout, you’ll receive a confirmation email with a short intake form where you can enter your team name, supporter name (individual or business), and any additional details.
👉 25% Discount
Get high-impact exposure with a banner at each of our **four fields, plus digital recognition on our website and social platforms.
Strong visibility for businesses wanting broad awareness and community connection.
Details:
X4 Outfield Banners
Digtal
*Limit two per company
**Limited to only Fields with an Outfield Fence
👉 How we collect your info:
After checkout, you’ll receive a confirmation email with a short intake form where you can enter your team name, supporter name (individual or business), and any additional details.
👉 23% Discount
Place your brand across the entire league with banners at **all four North Boise Little League fields.
Consistent, repeat exposure all season long at a great value.
Details:
X4 Outfield Banners
*Limit two per company
**Limited to only Fields with an Outfield Fence
👉 How we collect your info:
After checkout, you’ll receive a confirmation email with a short intake form where you can enter your team name, supporter name (individual or business), and any additional details.
👉 Most Cost-Effective State Street OOH available
Our most visible single-location sponsorship. This banner faces State Street—one of Boise’s busiest corridors—and stays up all spring, summer, and fall.
Unmatched daily impressions for both Little League families and the general public.
One available.
👉 How we collect your info:
After checkout, you’ll receive a confirmation email with a short intake form where you can enter your team name, supporter name (individual or business), and any additional details.
Hillside Intermediate
Hillside Majors
👉 How we collect your info:
After checkout, you’ll receive a confirmation email with a short intake form where you can enter your team name, supporter name (individual or business), and any additional details.
One outfield banner at Softball Majors Field
👉 How we collect your info:
After checkout, you’ll receive a confirmation email with a short intake form where you can enter your team name, supporter name (individual or business), and any additional details.
One Outfield Banner at Riverglen Jr. High
👉 How we collect your info:
After checkout, you’ll receive a confirmation email with a short intake form where you can enter your team name, supporter name (individual or business), and any additional details.
Your logo and clickable link featured on the North Boise Little League website, plus one sponsor spotlight included in a league-wide email to our families.
https://www.northboiselittleleague.org/
Content mutually agreed upon
Email date mutually agreed upon
👉 How we collect your info:
After checkout, you’ll receive a confirmation email with a short intake form where you can enter your team name, supporter name (individual or business), and any additional details.
One social media post to NBLL social accounts.
Content mutually agreed upon
Posting date mutually agreed upon
FB: https://www.facebook.com/NorthBoiseLittleLeague (985 followers)
IG: https://www.instagram.com/northboisell (115 followers)
👉 How we collect your info:
After checkout, you’ll receive a confirmation email with a short intake form where you can enter your team name, supporter name (individual or business), and any additional details.
On-Site Activation
League provides a reserved space in a high-traffic area
Sponsor provides a tent, chairs, giveaways, and any other resources
Digital Recognition
Your name (or business name) will be included on our league website under the 2026 Team Supporters section.
Team-Level Thank You
Coaches will introduce and acknowledge all Team Supporters during the season. Supporters will also receive a digital thank-you message from the League.
Direct Support to the Team
For every $200 Team Sponsorship, $50 goes directly back to that team, helping coaches fund end-of-season parties, snacks, and player experience items—reducing the need for additional parent contributions.
Season-End Appreciation
All Team Supporters will be featured in a league-wide season-end digital presentation. One digital team picture with a thank you message.
There can be multiple Sponsors for each team
*You can sponsor multiple teams.
👉 How we collect your info:
After checkout, you’ll receive a confirmation email with a short intake form where you can enter your team name, supporter name (individual or business), and any additional details.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!