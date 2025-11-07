North Boise Little League's 2026 Sponsorship Opportunities

Digital Recognition

Your name (or business name) will be included on our league website under the 2026 Team Supporters section.





Team-Level Thank You

Coaches will introduce and acknowledge all Team Supporters during the season. Supporters will also receive a digital thank-you message from the League.





Direct Support to the Team

For every $200 Team Sponsorship, $50 goes directly back to that team, helping coaches fund end-of-season parties, snacks, and player experience items—reducing the need for additional parent contributions.





Season-End Appreciation

All Team Supporters will be featured in a league-wide season-end digital presentation. One digital team picture with a thank you message.





There can be multiple Sponsors for each team

*You can sponsor multiple teams.





👉 How we collect your info:

After checkout, you’ll receive a confirmation email with a short intake form where you can enter your team name, supporter name (individual or business), and any additional details.