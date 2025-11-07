North Boise Little League

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North Boise Little League

About this shop

North Boise Little League's 2026 Sponsorship Opportunities

Grand Slam — One Banner at Every Field + Digital + On-Site item
Grand Slam — One Banner at Every Field + Digital + On-Site item
Grand Slam — One Banner at Every Field + Digital + On-Site item
Grand Slam — One Banner at Every Field + Digital + On-Site
$2,500

👉 33% Discount

Become one of North Boise Little League’s premier partners. Your brand will be showcased at **all four fields, reaching families, players, and fans all season long.


This package includes banners at every field, digital promotion on our website and social channels, and a reserved on-site activation space at all league-wide events.


Maximum visibility. Full-season impact.


Details:

X4 Outfield Banners

  • Hillside Intermediate
  • Hillside Softball
  • Hillside Majors
  • Riverglen Jr High

Digital

  • One Social Post
  • One Logo and Hyperlink on the website
  • One email spotlight

On-Site Activation

  • One Reserved space at the Spring Celebration and all other League events for the year

*Limit two per company

**Limited to only Fields with an Outfield Fence


👉 How we collect your info:
After checkout, you’ll receive a confirmation email with a short intake form where you can enter your team name, supporter name (individual or business), and any additional details.

Home Run - One Banner at Every Field + Digital item
Home Run - One Banner at Every Field + Digital item
Home Run - One Banner at Every Field + Digital item
Home Run - One Banner at Every Field + Digital
$2,250

👉 25% Discount

Get high-impact exposure with a banner at each of our **four fields, plus digital recognition on our website and social platforms.


Strong visibility for businesses wanting broad awareness and community connection.


Details:


X4 Outfield Banners

  • Hillside Intermediate
  • Hillside Softball
  • Hillside Majors
  • Riverglen Jr High

Digtal

  • One Social Post
  • One Logo and Hyperlink on the website
  • One Email Spotlight

*Limit two per company

**Limited to only Fields with an Outfield Fence


👉 How we collect your info:
After checkout, you’ll receive a confirmation email with a short intake form where you can enter your team name, supporter name (individual or business), and any additional details.

Triple - One Banner at Every Field item
Triple - One Banner at Every Field item
Triple - One Banner at Every Field item
Triple - One Banner at Every Field
$2,000

👉 23% Discount

Place your brand across the entire league with banners at **all four North Boise Little League fields.


Consistent, repeat exposure all season long at a great value.


Details:


X4 Outfield Banners

  • Hillside Intermediate
  • Hillside Softball
  • Hillside Majors
  • Riverglen Jr High

*Limit two per company

**Limited to only Fields with an Outfield Fence


👉 How we collect your info:
After checkout, you’ll receive a confirmation email with a short intake form where you can enter your team name, supporter name (individual or business), and any additional details.

One Dugout Banner at Lowell Elementary (Facing State Street) item
One Dugout Banner at Lowell Elementary (Facing State Street) item
One Dugout Banner at Lowell Elementary (Facing State Street)
$5,000

👉 Most Cost-Effective State Street OOH available

Our most visible single-location sponsorship. This banner faces State Street—one of Boise’s busiest corridors—and stays up all spring, summer, and fall.


Unmatched daily impressions for both Little League families and the general public.


One available.


👉 How we collect your info:
After checkout, you’ll receive a confirmation email with a short intake form where you can enter your team name, supporter name (individual or business), and any additional details.

Baseball Majors Outfield Banner (x2) item
Baseball Majors Outfield Banner (x2) item
Baseball Majors Outfield Banner (x2)
$1,300

Hillside Intermediate

Hillside Majors


👉 How we collect your info:
After checkout, you’ll receive a confirmation email with a short intake form where you can enter your team name, supporter name (individual or business), and any additional details.

Softball Outfield Banner item
Softball Outfield Banner item
Softball Outfield Banner
$650

One outfield banner at Softball Majors Field


👉 How we collect your info:
After checkout, you’ll receive a confirmation email with a short intake form where you can enter your team name, supporter name (individual or business), and any additional details.

Minors Outfield Banner item
Minors Outfield Banner item
Minors Outfield Banner
$650

One Outfield Banner at Riverglen Jr. High


👉 How we collect your info:
After checkout, you’ll receive a confirmation email with a short intake form where you can enter your team name, supporter name (individual or business), and any additional details.

Digital - Website + Email Sponsor Spotlight item
Digital - Website + Email Sponsor Spotlight
$500

Your logo and clickable link featured on the North Boise Little League website, plus one sponsor spotlight included in a league-wide email to our families.


https://www.northboiselittleleague.org/


Content mutually agreed upon

Email date mutually agreed upon


👉 How we collect your info:
After checkout, you’ll receive a confirmation email with a short intake form where you can enter your team name, supporter name (individual or business), and any additional details.

Digital - One Social Media Post item
Digital - One Social Media Post item
Digital - One Social Media Post
$500

One social media post to NBLL social accounts.


Content mutually agreed upon

Posting date mutually agreed upon

FB: https://www.facebook.com/NorthBoiseLittleLeague (985 followers)

IG: https://www.instagram.com/northboisell (115 followers)


👉 How we collect your info:
After checkout, you’ll receive a confirmation email with a short intake form where you can enter your team name, supporter name (individual or business), and any additional details.

On-site Activation at all League-wide events item
On-site Activation at all League-wide events item
On-site Activation at all League-wide events item
On-site Activation at all League-wide events
$750

On-Site Activation

  • Reserved 10x10 space at the Spring Celebration and all other League events for the year (usually 1 event per year)

League provides a reserved space in a high-traffic area


Sponsor provides a tent, chairs, giveaways, and any other resources

Sponsor a Team for a Season – $50 Goes Directly to the Team item
Sponsor a Team for a Season – $50 Goes Directly to the Team item
Sponsor a Team for a Season – $50 Goes Directly to the Team
$200

Digital Recognition
Your name (or business name) will be included on our league website under the 2026 Team Supporters section.


Team-Level Thank You
Coaches will introduce and acknowledge all Team Supporters during the season. Supporters will also receive a digital thank-you message from the League.


Direct Support to the Team
For every $200 Team Sponsorship, $50 goes directly back to that team, helping coaches fund end-of-season parties, snacks, and player experience items—reducing the need for additional parent contributions.


Season-End Appreciation
All Team Supporters will be featured in a league-wide season-end digital presentation. One digital team picture with a thank you message.


There can be multiple Sponsors for each team
*You can sponsor multiple teams.


👉 How we collect your info:
After checkout, you’ll receive a confirmation email with a short intake form where you can enter your team name, supporter name (individual or business), and any additional details.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!