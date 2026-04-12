North Bothell Little League's Silent Auction

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14735 NE 145th St Woodinville 98072
Starting bid
Try your luck with this festive bouqet of WA state lottery tickets beautifully arranged in a Vikings Majors keepsake cup! This is a one-of-a-kind basket includes a variety of tickets ranging from $1 to $20, featuring fan favorites like High Card Poker, S'more Slingo, Super 7s, Winner Winner Chicken Dinner and so many more! One lucky winner could walk away with over $500!
Vikings Majors Softball
Estimated value $220
Starting bid
Ultimate Family Game Night Bundle!
Say goodbye to boring nights in! This incredible collection of games has something for everyone — from classic favorites to modern hits that will keep the whole family coming back for more.
The bundle includes six awesome board and card games:
the classic Trouble with its iconic Pop-O-Matic bubble, the fast-paced word game Tapple, the addictive card game Skyjo, the award-winning Trekking the World, the cooperative adventure Forbidden Island, and the silly fun of Moose Match Mayhem — plus a Gamewright travel tin and a twist puzzle cube to keep things interesting on the go!
And to top it all off, everything can be stored beautifully in a wooden keepsake storage box that looks as great on your shelf as the games are fun to play.
This bundle is the perfect addition to any family’s game night rotation — or a fantastic gift for the puzzler and game lover in your life!
AA Emeralds Softball
Estimated Retail Value: $180
Starting bid
Get ready for the ultimate backyard battle! This action-packed bundle has everything you need for an epic dart war with friends and family.
The arsenal includes four X-Shot Insanity dart guns — the Ragefire Motorized, Smoking Barrel, Mad Mega Barrel, and Motorized Clip Mania — so the whole crew is locked and loaded.
Gear up with the Battle Accessory vs Team Pack 8, featuring tactical vests, face mask sleeves, and flexible glasses in both blue and orange, plus a wrist ammo holder with darts — perfect for team battles!
Take the fun to the next level with an Inflatable Bunker Battle Zones Pack for real cover and strategy, plus NERF Elite-compatible refill darts (70ct) to keep the action going all day long.
Everything stores neatly in a large storage tote and small tote for easy cleanup and transport.
This is a TOTAL BUCKET OF AWESOME FUN — the perfect gift for kids (and kids at heart)!
A Wildcats Baseball
Estimated value $285
ITEMS
X-SHOT INSANITY RAGEFIRE MOTORIZED DART GUN
X-SHOT INSANITY SMOKING BARREL DART GUN
X-SHOT INSANITY MAD MEGA BARREL DART GUN
X-SHOT INSANITY MOTORIZED CLIP MANIA DART GUN
BATTLE ACCESSORY vs TEAM PACK 8
Tactical Vests - Blue
Tactical Vests - Orange
Face Mask Sleeve - Blue
Face Mask Sleeve - Orange
Flexible Glasses - Blue
Flexible Glasses - Orange
Wrist Ammo Holder w/darts
INFLATABLE BUNKER BATTLE ZONES PACK
NERF ELITE REFILLS 70CT EACH (Compatible)
LARGE STORAGE TOTE
SMALL TOTE
Starting bid
After a fun-filled day cheering on your Little Leaguer at the ballpark, keep the excitement going with a LEGO building night the whole family will love!
This amazing bundle includes something for everyone — build the adorable Playful Puppy with the kids, gift the stunning Petite Sunny Bouquet to the sideline mom in your life for Mother’s Day, or make it a date night tackling the mesmerizing Mineral Collection set together. The Fun and Funky VIP Add On Pack and LEGO Botanical Playing Cards round out the fun, and everything stores neatly in a hefty LEGO storage bin.
And the best part? There’s still an $85 LEGO gift card to take back to the store for even more building adventures!
A truly special gift for any LEGO-loving family!
Diamond Dawgs A Softball
Estimated Value: $250
Starting bid
Every little Mario fan’s dream has come true! This epic Super Mario gift basket is packed with games, activities, and goodies that will have kids (and adults!) jumping for joy.
The fun starts with adorable plush Mario & Mushroom stuffies, then levels up with an incredible lineup of games — Jenga: Super Mario Edition, Super Mario Uno, and Monopoly: The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Edition for family game nights that never get old. LEGO lovers will flip for the LEGO Super Mario: Mario Kart set, and creative kids will love the Super Mario gel pens and Pun-labs colored pencils for hours of artistic fun.
Stay hydrated on the go with a Mario 16 oz Thermos Funtainer, and keep all the Mario magic organized in a deluxe Super Mario fabric storage basket that’s as fun to look at as everything inside it!
The ultimate gift for any Super Mario fan — from the youngest Toad to the biggest Nintendo nerd in the family!
AA Apple Sox Baseball
Estimated value $165
Starting bid
Step up to the plate with confidence and style! This ultimate dugout package has everything a young ball player needs to look good, feel great, and bring the energy — on and off the field.
This basket includes:
• 6 Rope Necklaces (18”)
• 1 Bead Necklace (16”)
• 2 pairs of Sunglasses
• 6 pairs of Ice Cream Arm Bands (size 10-12 years old)
• 4 Chains from GameDayGloryDesign (find them on Etsy!)
• 2 Gorilla Spit Hair Gel
• Eye Black
• Nerd Clusters
• Hair Chalk
From the chains to the chalk, this basket is pure dugout drip from head to toe. Your young all-star will be the most stylish player on the field! 😎⚡
AA Pilots Baseball
Estimated value $115
Starting bid
Begin or expand your collection with this incredible baseball collector’s bundle!
This package includes:
Edgar Martinez autographed Hall of Fame ball!!
2026 Topps 75 Series 1 Baseball Blaster Box
2025 Topps Chrome Update Series Baseball Blaster Box
200 top loaders and penny sleeves to protect your cards
Baseball-themed 1080-card binder
Glowing LED Glove Stand — perfect for displaying your prized collectibles!
Whether you’re a seasoned collector or just starting out, this package has everything you need to level up your collection!
AAA Detroit Tigers Baseball
Estimated value $240
Starting bid
Your ticket to an unforgettable evening at T-Mobile Park! This ultimate Mariners fan bundle includes:
Let’s go, M’s!
Majors Mariners Baseball
Estimated value $360
Starting bid
Everything you need to survive (and thrive!) at every game, tournament, and outdoor adventure this season. This epic prize package is built around a 52 QT Igloo cooler and loaded with game-day essentials:
What’s Inside:
• $150 Dick’s Sporting Goods Gift Card
• 52 QT Igloo Latitude Cooler
• 2 DSG 18oz Stainless Steel Insulated Water Bottles
• 2 Stadium Seats
• Stadium Blanket
• Stadium Mini Backpack
• Chair Umbrella
• Mist Fan
• Sun Bum SPF 50 Sunscreen
• OFF! Clean Feel Bug Spray
• Aloe Lotion
• Hot Hands
• Gumballs
• Assortment of LMNT Electrolytes
• Assortment of Snacks
Whether you’re cheering from the bleachers on a sunny afternoon or braving a chilly evening game, this basket has you covered from first pitch to final out. ⚾☀️
Cheetahs Majors Softball
Estimated Value $500
Starting bid
A card collector’s paradise! Whether you’re a seasoned collector or just starting your hobby, this incredible basket has everything you need to build an epic collection. The crown jewel? A signed Cal Raleigh Donruss Signature Series card — a must-have for any Mariners fan! 🧤
What’s Inside:
• ✍️ Signed Cal Raleigh Donruss Signature Series Card !!!
• Major League Collector’s Choice Pack
• 2026 Topps Series 1 Baseball Blaster Box
• 2025 Topps Stadium Club Baseball Blaster Box
• 2025 Panini Select Baseball Hobby Blaster Box
• 2025 Topps Allen & Ginter Baseball Blaster Box
• 2025 Topps Chrome Series Baseball Blaster Box
• 2026 Topps Heritage Baseball Blaster Box
• 2025 Panini Prospect Edition Blaster Box
• 7 Topps 75 2026 Series 1 Packs
• 500ct Card Guard Sleeves
• Baseball Card Binder
Open packs, chase hits, and build your collection — the thrill of the pull awaits! 🌟
AAA Giants Baseball
Estimated value $450
Starting bid
Step up to the plate in style! This ultimate game day package has everything a young ball player needs to look good and bring the energy — on and off the field.
This basket is loaded with:
>> • 8 Rope Necklaces (18”)
>> • 1 Bead Necklace (16”)
>> • 2 pairs of Sunglasses
>> • 11 pairs of Ice Cream Arm Bands (size 8–10 years old)
>> • Drip Strips Eye Black
>> • Mini Cooler with Cove Sodas
>> • Nerd Clusters
>> • Hair Chalk
>> • $10 Dairy Queen Gift Card
>> • $15 Subway Gift Card
Whether they’re crushing it at the plate or cheering from the dugout, this basket will have your young athlete looking like an absolute MVP. Don’t miss your chance to take home the drip! 😎⚡
A Bulldogs Baseball
Estimated Value $115
Starting bid
Tee it up in style! This is the premier basket of the auction — a once-in-a-season opportunity to play one of the most prestigious private courses in the Pacific Northwest. Gather your foursome and get ready for an unforgettable day on the links at Bear Creek Country Club.
What’s Inside:
• 🏌️ One Round of Golf at Bear Creek Country Club — 4 Players & 2 Carts Included
(Value: $892 | Valid Mon–Thu after 12pm, expires May 31, 2027)
• Cooler Backpack
• Callaway Chrome Soft Balls
• BC Golf Towel
• Club Scrub
• Stanley Birdie Flask
• Silicone Birdie Cups
• Silicone Beverage Cups
• Divot Repair Tool
• BC Marker/Coin
• Birdie Glow – Fore Face
• Birdie Glow – Fore Lips
Whether you’re a scratch golfer or just love a great day out, this basket delivers the full experience from the first tee to the 19th hole. Don’t let this one slip away! 🏆
A Yankees Baseball
Estimated Value: $1,185
Starting bid
Every baseball parent knows the struggle — cold mornings, hard bleachers, and long doubleheaders. Not anymore! This basket has everything you need to stay comfy, warm, and ready for every inning, no matter what the Pacific Northwest weather throws at you. ☀️🌧️
What’s Inside:
• GCI Kickback Rocker Chair
• Stadium Seat
• Waterproof Outdoor Blanket (All Season)
• Owala Water Bottle
• Mini First Aid Kit
• Rechargeable Hand Warmers
• Instant Ice Packs
• Handheld Fan
• ⭐ BONUS: Signed Wildlife Art Print
From the first pitch to the final out, you’ll be the most comfortable parent on the sideline. Perfect for baseball, soccer, football, and more! ⚾🙌
A Huskies Baseball
Estimated Value: $275
Starting bid
A baseball lover’s dream come true! This jam-packed basket has something for every fan and player — from pro-level gear to collectibles to lessons that could take your game to the next level. 🌟
What’s Inside:
• 🎓 Base By Pros — Two 2:1 Lesson Certificate ($300 value) — professional baseball instruction for your young player!
• 🧤 Marucci Baseball Glove
• 🏆 Cal Raleigh Platinum Glove Bobblehead
• 💳 Mill Creek Sports $100 Gift Card
• 📦 2026 Topps Baseball Series 1 Collection
• ⭐ 3 Super Star Mystery Baseball Cards + 5 Mariners Player Cards
• 4 Baseball Card Packs
• ⛑️ Mariners Plastic Souvenir Helmet
• Baseball Card Binder
• Baseball Card Collector Kit
Whether you’re chasing the perfect pull or the perfect pitch, this basket delivers it all. A true prize for the serious baseball family! 🙌
Orioles Majors Basebsll
Estimated Value $700
Starting bid
This one’s for the real MVPs — the baseball moms! 🏆 Whether you’re braving a cold spring morning or a sunny afternoon doubleheader, this basket has everything you need to show up in style and stay comfortable all game long.
What’s Inside:
• 🪑 Heated Bleacher Chair
• 💧 Owala Water Jug
• 🎒 Tourit Backpack Cooler Bag
• 😎 Goodr Sunglasses
• 🧺 Waterproof Blanket
• ☀️ Native Sunscreen
• 🧢 “MAMA” Hat
• 🍎 Snackle Box
• 💇 Hair Ties
Because every great player has an even greater mom cheering them on from the sidelines. Treat yourself — you’ve earned it! ❤️⚾
AA Rainers Baseball
Estimated Vaue $240
Starting bid
Say cheese! 📷 This fun and creative basket is perfect for the family photographer who never wants to miss a moment on the field. Whether you’re capturing that game-winning hit or the team celebration after the final out, this basket has you covered!
What’s Inside
• SanDisk Ultra 64GB microSD card
• Multi-port USB card reader
• Gold phone ring grip/stand
• MagSafe-compatible phone case with mirror
• Portable LED ring light
• Extendable tripod with phone mount & gimbal stabilizer
Perfect for the parent who’s always behind the lens, the aspiring content creator, or anyone who just wants their photos to look amazing. Bid on this one before it’s gone — memories are priceless, but this basket definitely isn’t! 📷
Coyotes T-Ball
Estimated Value $135
Starting bid
Love where you live! This basket is the ultimate celebration of our amazing Bothell community, packed with gift cards to six of the most beloved local spots in town. Perfect for date nights, family outings, coffee runs, and everything in between! ☕🍕🍺
What’s Inside:
• 🍕 Zeek’s Pizza — $25 Gift Card
• ☕ Mercury’s Coffee — $25 Gift Card
• 🍺 Beardslee Public House — $25 Gift Card
• 🍽️ Side Hustle Local — $25 Gift Card
• 🌮 Pasion Tequila — $25 Gift Card
• 🍻 Wheelie Pop Brewing — $25 Gift Card
• 📷 Fuji Disposable Camera
• 🏷️ 2 “Bothell” Vinyl Decals
• 🎮 On-The-Go Family Games: Uno Go & 50 Phone-Free Activities
Gift some, use some — make memories and taste the best of Bothell while supporting NBLL and our local community! ❤️
Rangers AAA Baseball
Estimated Value: $175
Starting bid
For the parent who can’t make it through a doubleheader without a great cup of coffee — this one’s for you! ☕ From local gift cards to premium beans and everything in between, this basket is a caffeine lover’s paradise.
What’s Inside:
• ☕ $50 Starbucks Gift Card
• 🥐 $30 Hillcrest Bakery Gift Card (Bothell)
• ☕ $20 Visible Coffee Roasters Gift Card (Mill Creek)
• 1 lb Kicking Horse Coffee Beans
• Bean Envy Milk Frother
• Variety Latte Kits with Instant Cold Foam
• Glass Tumbler with Wooden Lid
• Two Coffee Mugs
• Gold Coffee Spoons
• Torani Vanilla Syrup
• Espresso Martini Mix
• Chocolate Covered Espresso Beans
• Kauai Kookie Kona Coffee Macadamia Shortbread Cookies
Whether you like it hot, iced, foamy, or fancy — this basket has your morning routine covered in style! ☀️
Eagles T-Ball
Estimated Value $200
Starting bid
Summer fun is calling! This epic basket is packed with everything your family needs to make this the best summer yet. From backyard water wars to beach days, it’s all here and ready to go! 🏖️💦
What’s Inside:
• 🌊 Slip and Slide
• 🔫 Splash-Tastic Water Gun
• 🎒 Titanium Cooler Backpack
• 🏐 Mikasa Beach Classic Volleyball
• 💦 350 Water Balloons
• 🏖️ Beach Towel
• ☀️ Neutrogena Beach Defense SPF 60+ Sunscreen
• 🥽 TYR 3-Pack Swim Goggles
• 🍬 Mamba Tropics & Tropical Swedish Fish Mini
• 🌀 Pinwheels & Bubble Wand
• 🖍️ Sidewalk Chalk
The only thing missing is the sunshine — and in the Pacific Northwest, you better be ready when it shows up! ☀️🙌
Royals Majors Division
Estimated Value $250
Starting bid
Good vibes only! This beach-ready basket has everything your family needs for the perfect summer day at the water. Load up the rolling cooler, grab your Stanley, and hit the waves! 🌊☀️
What’s Inside:
🧳 Outerbanks Rolling Cooler Bag
• 💙 40oz Stanley Cup
• 🏄 “Good Comes in Waves” Boogie Board
• 🥍 Hydro-Lacrosse Set
• 🏖️ 2 Beach Towels
• 🪣 Sand Toys
• 🥽 3 Pairs of Goggles
• 🫧 4 Tubes of Bubbles (Life is Good Mini Bubble Wands)
Whether you’re hitting the coast, the lake, or the backyard sprinkler — this basket delivers maximum summer fun for the whole family!
Diamondbacks A Baseball
Estimated Value $160
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