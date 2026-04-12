North Bothell Little League's Silent Auction

Ultimate Family Game Night Bundle!

Say goodbye to boring nights in! This incredible collection of games has something for everyone — from classic favorites to modern hits that will keep the whole family coming back for more.

The bundle includes six awesome board and card games:

the classic Trouble with its iconic Pop-O-Matic bubble, the fast-paced word game Tapple, the addictive card game Skyjo, the award-winning Trekking the World, the cooperative adventure Forbidden Island, and the silly fun of Moose Match Mayhem — plus a Gamewright travel tin and a twist puzzle cube to keep things interesting on the go!





And to top it all off, everything can be stored beautifully in a wooden keepsake storage box that looks as great on your shelf as the games are fun to play.





This bundle is the perfect addition to any family’s game night rotation — or a fantastic gift for the puzzler and game lover in your life!

AA Emeralds Softball

Estimated Retail Value: $180