North Bullitt Youth Football Car Show

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About this event
Pre-register your vehicle for the North Bullitt Eagles Youth Football Car Show.
All vehicle classes are welcome!
Kids can bring their own ride for the show! This class is for power wheels, go-karts, mini builds, or kid-designed vehicles. Awards will be given for Top 5 Kids Class.
Vendor booth space for businesses, crafters, and community organizations.
This is a great opportunity to promote your business and connect with local families during a high-traffic community event.
We strive to limit duplicate vendors when possible; however, exclusivity is not guaranteed and multiple vendors may offer similar products.
Food truck vendor space for the North Bullitt Eagles Car Show Fundraiser. This event is expected to draw a large community crowd with families, car enthusiasts, and local supporters.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!