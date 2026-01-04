North Campus Q3 Electives 25/26

Hosted by
Ages: 3-4
Teacher:Leisl Kraft
A relaxed fun class to teach the newest ballet enthusiasts ballet vocabulary, beginner positions, and movements. Fun games, stretching and small choreography for the spring recital.
Please wear hair in a bun, leotard, tights, slippers, ballet skirt (optional), and a water bottle. This is a semester class, recital costume included.
Ages: 4-8
Teacher: Melissa Martin
Come on out and join us for Winter Wonders STEM this quarter! In this creative class, we will read great books and use our engineering skills to build items that are found in the stories. I hope to see my 4-8 year old friends for a lot of fun and learning! ❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️
Please bring a water bottle to class each week. A small snack will be provided.
Ages: 10+
Teacher: Jeremy Likes
For those who have done Guitar Basics and are ready for more!
This is a semester class.
Ages: 5-6
Supervisor: Leisl Kraft
This class is for the beginner dance students who want to learn the basics of classical ballet. We will learn proper terminology, proper body placement and alignment, and how to listen and move to classical pieces. This will be a fun and encouraging class to expose the students to the classical art of ballet!
Please bring a leotard, pink tights, ballet slippers, a skirt (optional), and a water bottle. This is a semester class, costume for recital is included.
Ages: 8+
Teacher: Jess Schmidt
Have you ever wondered the difference between prey and predator? What did a horse, dog, or chicken look like in centuries past? What does a cow eat and why do they have FOUR stomachs? Why can't horses throw up? This class will go over fun animal facts each week with a themed activity.
Ages 6-9
Teacher: Aurora Scutaru
Please bring your own baton, water bottle, and wear comfortable clothes and sneakers. This is a semester class, costume for recital is included. Class Dates: Jan 19, Jan 26, Feb 2, Feb 9, Feb 16, Mar 30, Apr 13, Apr 20.
Ages: 7-9
Teacher: Leisl Kraft
This class is for the beginner dance students who want to learn the basics of classical ballet. We will learn proper terminology, proper body placement and alignment, and how to listen and move to classical pieces. This will be a fun and encouraging class to expose the students to the classical art of ballet!
Please bring a leotard, pink tights, ballet slippers, a skirt (optional), and a water bottle. This is a semester class, recital costume is included.
Ages 10+
Teacher: Jeremy Likes
Hang out with Mr. Jeremy and play fun board games with your pals! Each week try a new game!
Ages- 6+
Teacher: Jess Schmidt
Brick building with weekly prompts! Lego Encyclopedias, mini figs, lego boards, and thousands of legos will be available for this fan favorite class. The option to present (with brief presentation coaching/demonstration) will be available each week.
90 minute class, Tuesdays 4:30
Ages 4+
Teacher: Jess Schmidt
Who loves horses?! This informative session will have hands on classes with two beginner-safe horses. Basic horse safety, grooming, saddling, first aid, leading, riding, breeds, feeding, anatomy, and lunging are a bulk of the topics we may go over. Riding, leading, and lunging the horse will be weather and ground-condition dependent each week. This class is held in southeast Swanton, outside or in a barn with *no heat* so please dress accordingly. Note: there is no bathroom at the barn. Smooth sole boot with 1/2" heel required for riding weeks; I will provide helmets.
