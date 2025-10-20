North Carolina All Academy Ball 2025

2800 Coliseum Centre Dr

Charlotte, NC 28217, USA

Advance Purchase- Family & Friends
$85
Purchase tickets before December 1.

Cadets & Midshipmen
free

All cadets and midshipmen are complimentary.

Regular Purchase- Family & Friends
$95

Purchase price form December 2-16

Firstie Level Sponsor
$1,000

Thank you for supporting our cadets and midshipmen at the Firstie level. In appreciation of your generosity, your name will be proudly recognized in the evening’s program. This contribution is fully tax-deductible.

Cow Level Sponsor
$750

Thank you for supporting our cadets and midshipmen at the Cow level. In appreciation of your generosity, your name will be proudly recognized in the evening’s program. This contribution is fully tax-deductible.

Yearling Level Sponsor
$500

Thank you for supporting our cadets and midshipmen at the Yearling level. In appreciation of your generosity, your name will be proudly recognized in the evening’s program. This contribution is fully tax-deductible.

Plebe Level Sponsor
$250

Thank you for supporting our cadets and midshipmen at the Plebe level. In appreciation of your generosity, your name will be proudly recognized in the evening’s program. This contribution is fully tax-deductible.

Sponsor a Cadet/Midshipman
$100

Thank you for sponsoring a cadet or midshipman. In appreciation of your generosity, your name will be proudly recognized in the evening’s program. This contribution is fully tax-deductible.

Prepster Level Support
$50

Thank you for supporting our cadets and midshipmen at the Prepster level. In appreciation of your generosity, your name will be proudly recognized in the evening’s program. This contribution is fully tax-deductible.

