NCDHA Silent Auction 2025

Silverton C150D donated by Crown Seating
Value of $1000
Description: The Silverton saddle was designed with every body in mind, not just a specific body type. Softer foam combined with strategic placement of that foam allows a saddle seating experience like never before. New advancement in foam technologies and placement allow the Silverton to effectively distribute weight evenly. The Silverton provides support that promotes proper posture during both resting and working activities, helps minimize fatigue, reduces chronic back, neck, and arm pain and increases circulation to the legs.
Winner will get to choose from the 2025-2026 Home Games (excluding the UNC game on 11-15-2025)
Valued at $250
1 free Comprehensive Functional Evaluation with a free MyoMunchee (size of choice)
Can be redeemed in-person or virtual. Valued at $275.
Donated by MyoMovement- Ashley Dorado
Kate Spade Overnight Bag donated by Advanced Dental Associates, Inc
Value of $400
Includes:
Infinity 14 instrument double-decker cassette (Orange)
Double Sided Mirror
OD 11/12 Explorer
#1/2 Mini Five Curette Resin Grey
#4 Nevi Scaler Posterior DE, EE2 #9
#7/8 MicMini5 Gracey Resin Green
#13/14 Gracey Rigid Resin Blue
#15/16 After 5 Gracey Resin Orange
Value of $793
Donated by HuFriedy Group
Implant Maintenance Starter Kit (Implacare Scaler/Tips & Colorvue Probe/tips) and
The Instrument is a #4 Nevi Scaler Posterior DE, EE2 #9
Donated by HuFriedyGroup. Valued at +$200
Product info: https://oralb.com/en-us/products/electric-toothbrushes/oral-b-io-series-5-rechargeable-electric-toothbrush-matte-black/
valued at $199.99
Donated by Hannah Cheung, RDH
