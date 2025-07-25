Hosted by

North Carolina Dental Hygienists’ Association

NCDHA Silent Auction 2025

201 Harrison Oaks Blvd, Cary, NC 27513, USA

Saddle Stool item
Saddle Stool
$200

Starting bid

Silverton C150D donated by Crown Seating

Value of $1000


Description: The Silverton saddle was designed with every body in mind, not just a specific body type. Softer foam combined with strategic placement of that foam allows a saddle seating experience like never before. New advancement in foam technologies and placement allow the Silverton to effectively distribute weight evenly. The Silverton provides support that promotes proper posture during both resting and working activities, helps minimize fatigue, reduces chronic back, neck, and arm pain and increases circulation to the legs.

4 Tickets for a Wake Forest Football Home Game item
4 Tickets for a Wake Forest Football Home Game
$100

Starting bid

Winner will get to choose from the 2025-2026 Home Games (excluding the UNC game on 11-15-2025)

Valued at $250

MyoMovement Item item
MyoMovement Item
$100

Starting bid

1 free Comprehensive Functional Evaluation with a free MyoMunchee (size of choice)

Can be redeemed in-person or virtual. Valued at $275.

Donated by MyoMovement- Ashley Dorado

Kate Spade Overnight Bag
$50

Starting bid

Kate Spade Overnight Bag donated by Advanced Dental Associates, Inc


Value of $400

HuFriedy Cassette and Instruments item
HuFriedy Cassette and Instruments
$200

Starting bid

Includes:
Infinity 14 instrument double-decker cassette (Orange)

Double Sided Mirror

OD 11/12 Explorer

#1/2 Mini Five Curette Resin Grey

#4 Nevi Scaler Posterior DE, EE2 #9

#7/8 MicMini5 Gracey Resin Green

#13/14 Gracey Rigid Resin Blue

#15/16 After 5 Gracey Resin Orange


Value of $793
Donated by HuFriedy Group

Implant Maintenance Starter Kit and Instrument item
Implant Maintenance Starter Kit and Instrument
$50

Starting bid

Implant Maintenance Starter Kit (Implacare Scaler/Tips & Colorvue Probe/tips) and
The Instrument is a #4 Nevi Scaler Posterior DE, EE2 #9

Donated by HuFriedyGroup. Valued at +$200

Oral B Electric Toothbrush Series IO5 item
Oral B Electric Toothbrush Series IO5
$50

Starting bid

Product info: https://oralb.com/en-us/products/electric-toothbrushes/oral-b-io-series-5-rechargeable-electric-toothbrush-matte-black/

valued at $199.99

Donated by Hannah Cheung, RDH

