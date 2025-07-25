NCDHA Silent Auction 2025

Silverton C150D donated by Crown Seating



Value of $1000





Description: The Silverton saddle was designed with every body in mind, not just a specific body type. Softer foam combined with strategic placement of that foam allows a saddle seating experience like never before. New advancement in foam technologies and placement allow the Silverton to effectively distribute weight evenly. The Silverton provides support that promotes proper posture during both resting and working activities, helps minimize fatigue, reduces chronic back, neck, and arm pain and increases circulation to the legs.