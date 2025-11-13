North Carolina Lions Foundation Inc.'s Silent Auction

Silent Auction Item: Tableco Hospitality Basket

Donated by Tableco – The Marketplace of Hospitality (Lincolnton, NC)

Bring a touch of comfort and charm into your home with this beautifully curated basket from Tableco, your local destination for hospitality-inspired gifts and essentials.

Basket Includes:

Stylish coffee mug with a convenient travel bag

Hand soap bottle with refill for lasting freshness

Elegant hanging candle base

Luxurious Pistachio & Rose Water candle refill

Soothing Purple Dead Nettle salve for natural care

Perfect for relaxing evenings, thoughtful self-care, or gifting to someone special.