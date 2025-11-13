North Carolina Lions Foundation Inc.'s Silent Auction

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Beautifully handcrafted from natural wood, this nut bowl is designed to showcase assorted nuts in timeless, rustic style. Each piece is unique, making it a charming addition to your home or a thoughtful gift.
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🎉 Feel Better, Move Better! 🎉
Enjoy a chiropractic adjustment from Payne Chiropractic in Statesville, NC — plus score some fun extras! This package includes a t-shirt, silk garden flowers, yard art, and a 3 oz. Biofreeze.
✨ New patients receive an exam, X-ray, and adjustment.
👉 Existing patients receive adjustment only.
Medicare and Medicaid excluded.
$360 value
Starting bid
🐦✨ Handcrafted Wooden Birdhouse ✨🐦
Bring charm and character to your outdoor space with this beautifully handcrafted wooden birdhouse! Measuring 18” x 25” (32” tall including the steeple), it adds eye-catching beauty to any garden or yard.
Perfect for giving birds a safe, welcoming place to raise their babies while enhancing your landscape. A lovely blend of function and rustic style!
Starting bid
💙🐏 UNC Wall & Door Hangers 🐏💙
Show off your Tar Heel pride with these UNC wall or door hangers—perfect for your fan cave, office, dorm, or front door!
⭐ The Fan Cave plaque measures 11” x 7”
⭐ The UNC Ram Head measures 7” x 10”
Let everyone know you’re a UNC Tar Heel fan at heart with these spirited décor pieces. A must-have for any Carolina fan!
Starting bid
🎨✨ Framed Canvas Artwork by Diana Madaras ✨🎨
Own a beautiful piece by celebrated artist Diana Madaras, known for her vibrant, collectible works displayed in galleries nationwide. This framed canvas painting measures 26” x 32” and makes a striking statement in any home or office.
Similar Diana Madaras canvas pieces of this size are sold through galleries at several hundred dollars, making this an exceptional opportunity for art lovers and collectors alike. A colorful, high-impact piece with strong decorative and gallery appeal! ( artwork has 2 tears on the back)
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Beautifully crafted chestnut wooden box perfect for storing keepsakes, jewelry, small collectibles, and more. Made with care and attention to detail, this piece adds warmth and charm to any room.
⭐ New – handcrafted
Starting bid
Beautifully crafted chestnut wooden box perfect for storing keepsakes, jewelry, small collectibles, and more. Made with care and attention to detail, this piece adds warmth and charm to any room.
⭐ New – handcrafted
Starting bid
Beautifully crafted black walnut wooden box perfect for storing keepsakes, jewelry, small collectibles, and more. Made with care and attention to detail, this piece adds warmth and charm to any room.
⭐ New – handcrafted
Starting bid
Beautifully crafted chestnut wooden box perfect for storing keepsakes, jewelry, small collectibles, and more. Made with care and attention to detail, this piece adds warmth and charm to any room.
⭐ New – handcrafted
Starting bid
Bring home the calming beauty of North Carolina with “Second Wind Lavender,” an original painting by artist Joey Dill. This artwork captures a serene lavender field in Iredell County, with soft tones, peaceful movement, and a touch of Southern charm.Item Details
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Add a piece of cinematic history to your collection with this authentic Men in Black Summer 2002 vinyl movie banner. Originally used as a promotional theater display, this large-format banner was created to promote the iconic sci‑fi film, making it a standout item for film buffs, collectors, and fans of the franchise.
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Upgrade your writing experience with these beautifully hand‑crafted wooden executive pens. Each pen is individually turned by hand, making every piece one‑of‑a‑kind with its own unique wood grain and character. Built with high‑quality components and a smooth refillable ink system, these pens offer both beauty and everyday practicality.
Starting bid
Upgrade your writing experience with these beautifully hand‑crafted wooden executive pens. Each pen is individually turned by hand, making every piece one‑of‑a‑kind with its own unique wood grain and character. Built with high‑quality components and a smooth refillable ink system, these pens offer both beauty and everyday practicality.
Starting bid
Upgrade your writing experience with these beautifully hand‑crafted wooden executive pens. Each pen is individually turned by hand, making every piece one‑of‑a‑kind with its own unique wood grain and character. Built with high‑quality components and a smooth refillable ink system, these pens offer both beauty and everyday practicality.
Starting bid
Upgrade your writing experience with these beautifully hand‑crafted wooden executive pens. Each pen is individually turned by hand, making every piece one‑of‑a‑kind with its own unique wood grain and character. Built with high‑quality components and a smooth refillable ink system, these pens offer both beauty and everyday practicality.
Starting bid
Elevate your eyewear game with a pair of Gatorz Sunglasses, known for their elite craftsmanship, rugged durability, and high‑performance design. Built for athletes, outdoor enthusiasts, first responders, and anyone who demands top‑tier protection, Gatorz are engineered to perform in the toughest conditions while still delivering a sleek, stylish look.
Starting bid
Add a touch of craftsmanship to any kitchen with this hand‑crafted wooden cutting board, skillfully made from quality hardwoods and finished to highlight the natural beauty of the wood grain. Measuring 12 × 12 × 1 inches, this board is the perfect size for everyday use while also doubling as a gorgeous serving or display piece.
Starting bid
Celebrate the spirit and tradition of Lions Clubs International with this authentic Lions International Song Book, featuring the uplifting club anthem “It’s Great to Be a Lion.” This collectible songbook is a wonderful piece of organizational history and a meaningful keepsake for any Lion, past or present.
Starting bid
Celebrate a century of global service with this sealed set of Lions International collectible postcards, including a special 100 Years of Service keepsake trading pin. Also included is a “Welcome to Lions Club International” postcard—sealed and in excellent condition—making this a meaningful keepsake for new members, longtime Lions, and memorabilia collectors.
Starting bid
Bring classic entertainment and Lions pride together with this beautifully hand‑crafted Hook & Ring Toss Game, featuring a custom Lions Club logo. Perfect for game rooms, patios, family gatherings, or club events, this piece combines craftsmanship, challenge, and spirit.
Dimensions 10"x5"
Starting bid
Bring the beauty and strength of wildlife into any space with this stunning 14" x 11" picture featuring two majestic lions. The artwork captures their regal presence and natural bond, making it a dramatic and inspiring display piece.
Starting bid
Celebrate Lions spirit with this fun and unique assortment of Lions‑themed collectibles—a great bundle for fans, members, and supporters. This curated set includes four charming items perfect for display, gifting, or adding to any Lions memorabilia collection
Starting bid
Hit a home run at this year’s silent auction with an exciting Hickory Crawdads MVP Package for the 2026 season! This experience offers a fun, memorable day at the ballpark with premium perks included.
Starting bid
Enhance any outdoor space with this beautiful solid teak patio table, crafted for durability, style, and long‑lasting performance. Measuring 27″ x 27″ x 11″, this low‑profile table is perfect for patios, porches, poolside lounges, and garden seating areas.
Starting bid
Enjoy timeless outdoor relaxation with this stunning hand‑crafted 6‑foot red cedar swing. Built from aromatic, naturally weather‑resistant red cedar, this swing brings both comfort and craftsmanship to any porch, patio, or garden space. This is a showstopper piece that adds charm, comfort, and value to any outdoor living space.
Starting bid
Enjoy a great meal out with this $25 gift card, redeemable at Kickback Jack’s or Tripp’s Restaurant. Perfect for anyone who loves delicious food, good atmosphere, and a night off from cooking!
Starting bid
Enjoy a great meal out with this $25 gift card, redeemable at Kickback Jack’s or Tripp’s Restaurant. Perfect for anyone who loves delicious food, good atmosphere, and a night off from cooking!
Starting bid
Enjoy a great meal out with this $25 gift card, redeemable at Kickback Jack’s or Tripp’s Restaurant. Perfect for anyone who loves delicious food, good atmosphere, and a night off from cooking!
Starting bid
Enjoy a great meal out with this $25 gift card, redeemable at Kickback Jack’s or Tripp’s Restaurant. Perfect for anyone who loves delicious food, good atmosphere, and a night off from cooking!
Starting bid
Enjoy a great meal out with this $25 gift card, redeemable at Kickback Jack’s or Tripp’s Restaurant. Perfect for anyone who loves delicious food, good atmosphere, and a night off from cooking!
Starting bid
Enjoy a great meal out with this $25 gift card, redeemable at Kickback Jack’s or Tripp’s Restaurant. Perfect for anyone who loves delicious food, good atmosphere, and a night off from cooking!
Starting bid
Donated by Tableco – The Marketplace of Hospitality (Lincolnton, NC)
Bring a touch of comfort and charm into your home with this beautifully curated basket from Tableco, your local destination for hospitality-inspired gifts and essentials.
Basket Includes:
Perfect for relaxing evenings, thoughtful self-care, or gifting to someone special.
Starting bid
Handcrafted Wooden Boards
Add a beautiful touch to your kitchen or entertaining table with this handmade wooden board. Perfect for use as a charcuterie board, serving tray, or cutting board.
📏 Dimensions: 7" x 16"
🎁 Great for hosting, gifting, or everyday use!
Starting bid
Enjoy an exciting day of college basketball with 4 tickets to see Davidson vs. La Salle!
📅 Sunday, March 1st
🕛 12:00 Noon
📍 Belk Arena – Davidson College Campus
🚗 Includes a Parking Pass
Valued at $277
Come out to support the Wildcats and have a great time with family and friends. Don’t miss this fun game-day experience!
Bid now and cheer on Davidson Basketball!
Starting bid
Moroccan Rug
Add a one-of-a-kind piece of global artistry to your home with this pre-owned authentic Moroccan rug, purchased directly from a rug dealer in Casablanca, Morocco.
🧵 Details:
• 100% wool
• Handwoven and hand-dyed by Bedouin women
• Rich in tradition, craftsmanship, and culture
🏡 Display Idea:
Best showcased as a wall hanging or decorative textile, just as the owner beautifully displayed it draped from a second-story banister.
⚠️ Care Note:
This rug cannot be cleaned with water, as the natural dyes may run or fade.
📏 Dimensions:
6'8" x 7'
A stunning and meaningful addition to any home décor collection — don’t miss your chance to bid!
Item pickup/ ship will be Wake Forest NC
Starting bid
Add a touch of timeless elegance to your collection with this beautiful Premier Jewelry necklace. This stunning piece measures 17 inches and features a convenient slide closure for an adjustable and comfortable fit. Perfect for dressing up any outfit, from everyday wear to special occasions.
✨ Details:
A wonderful accessory for yourself or a thoughtful gift for someone special. Place your bid and sparkle in style!
Starting bid
Get ready for spring with this gorgeous Premier Jewelry necklace featuring sparkling pink and purple crystals! Measuring 17 inches, this beautiful piece is the perfect accessory to brighten up any outfit—whether you’re dressing casual or adding a pop of color for a special occasion.
🌸 Item Details:
A lovely addition to your jewelry collection or a great gift for someone who loves a little sparkle. Bid now and welcome spring in style!
Starting bid
: History of NC Lions (1967–1983) Hardcover Book
Calling all Lions members, supporters, and history enthusiasts! This hardcover edition of the History of North Carolina Lions (1967–1983) is a wonderful collectible piece that highlights the legacy, service, and impact of Lions across the state during these important years.
📘 Item Details:
A meaningful addition to any Lions library or a thoughtful gift for a fellow Lion. Place your bid and help preserve the proud history of service in North Carolina!
Starting bid
History of NC Lions (1967–1983) Hardcover Book
Calling all Lions members, supporters, and history enthusiasts! This hardcover edition of the History of North Carolina Lions (1967–1983) is a wonderful collectible piece that highlights the legacy, service, and impact of Lions across the state during these important years.
📘 Item Details:
A meaningful addition to any Lions library or a thoughtful gift for a fellow Lion. Place your bid and help preserve the proud history of service in North Carolina!
Starting bid
Add timeless elegance and sparkle to your home décor with this beautiful vintage PartyLite Chantilly Pair, originally released around 1995. This romantic set of two clear glass candle holders features PartyLite’s signature ruffled, fluted, and ribbed design—perfect for creating a warm, glowing ambiance.
🕯️ Why You’ll Love Them:
· Convertible & Versatile – Use as a taper holder, pillar holder, or votive/tealight holder
· Classic Vintage Style – A stunning choice for weddings, romantic evenings, or collector displays
· Elegant Design – Clear glass with a distinctive ruffled edge that catches the light beautifully
📏 Details:
· Height: approx. 4"–4.25" tall when assembled
· Base Diameter: approx. 4.5"
· Includes: Two flared ribbed bases + two peglite cups (often with rubber grommets for secure fit)
💎 A true vintage treasure—perfect for PartyLite collectors or anyone looking to add a touch of classic charm to their candle décor.
🎉 Bid now and bring home this elegant piece of PartyLite history!
Starting bid
Nomad Wine Works – North Carolina Wine Basket
Enjoy a relaxing taste of North Carolina with this wonderful wine basket from Nomad Wine Works! Perfect for a cozy evening or as a gift for the wine lover in your life, this collection features a variety of unique local flavors.
Basket Includes:
Pour a glass, spread a little jelly, and unwind with this delightful selection of regional wines. Bid now and enjoy a relaxing escape in every sip! 🍷✨
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