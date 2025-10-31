North Carolina Livestock Unlimited Memberships 2025

About the memberships
Valid until March 26, 2027
a supporter who is a friend of our mission and wants to stay informed
Valid until March 26, 2027
An active member interested in workshops, homeschool learning opportunities, or community events
Valid until March 26, 2027
A member supporting educational programs and outreach to youth and their families
Valid until March 26, 2027
As an early supporter, you will be recognized as a Founding member who supports our cause giving you first access rights ans discounts to all events.
Valid until March 26, 2027
Ongoing supporter who helps our programs grow year round
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!