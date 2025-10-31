North Carolina Livestock Unlimited

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North Carolina Livestock Unlimited

About the memberships

North Carolina Livestock Unlimited Memberships 2025

Friend of the Farm 🌾
$25

Valid until March 26, 2027

a supporter who is a friend of our mission and wants to stay informed

Livestock Learner 🐎
$50

Valid until March 26, 2027

An active member interested in workshops, homeschool learning opportunities, or community events

Education Advocate🐓
$100

Valid until March 26, 2027

A member supporting educational programs and outreach to youth and their families

Founding Member 🐖
$250

Valid until March 26, 2027

As an early supporter, you will be recognized as a Founding member who supports our cause giving you first access rights ans discounts to all events.

Sustaining Partner 🐄
$500

Valid until March 26, 2027

Ongoing supporter who helps our programs grow year round

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!