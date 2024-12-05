Offered by

North Carolina Police K9 Foundation

About this shop

North Carolina Police K9 Foundation's shop

K9 Joker Challenge Coin item
K9 Joker Challenge Coin
$8

Our very FIRST challenge coin. This is a ceramic challenge coin, featuring NC's own K9 Joker. K9 Joker retired from the Oakboro NC Police Department. $8 Donation per coin.

K9 Bane Challenge Coin item
K9 Bane Challenge Coin item
K9 Bane Challenge Coin
$8

This is a ceramic challenge coin, featuring NC's own K9 Bane. K9 Bane retired from the Oakboro NC Police Department. $8 Donation per coin.

K9 Sherry Challenge Coin item
K9 Sherry Challenge Coin item
K9 Sherry Challenge Coin
$8

This is a ceramic challenge coin, featuring NC's own K9 Sherry. K9 Sherry is a human remains detection K9 with the NC State Bureau of Investigation. K9 Sherry and her handler are one of only 2 K9 teams to ever complete the National Forensic Academy. $8 Donation per coin.

K9 Mav Challenge Coin item
K9 Mav Challenge Coin item
K9 Mav Challenge Coin
$8

This is a ceramic challenge coin featuring NC's own K9 Mav.
K9 Mav is an active K9 with the Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office.

K9 Fuego Challenge Coin item
K9 Fuego Challenge Coin item
K9 Fuego Challenge Coin
$8

This is a ceramic challenge coin featuring NC's own K9 Fuego.
K9 Fuego is an active K9 with the Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office.

K9 Trace Ceramic Challenge Coin item
K9 Trace Ceramic Challenge Coin item
K9 Trace Ceramic Challenge Coin
$8

Challenge coin of K9 Trace with the Louisburg Police Departmen. K9 Trace is an active K9.

Challenge Coin Shipping item
Challenge Coin Shipping
$5

REQUIRED!! ADD ONE TO YOUR CART!
Challenge Coin Shipping costs within the continental United States for up to 5 coins. Please contact us directly for international shipping costs BEFORE placing an order.

Add a donation for North Carolina Police K9 Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!