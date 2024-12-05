North Carolina Police K9 Foundation's shop

Offered by
Our very FIRST challenge coin. This is a ceramic challenge coin, featuring NC's own K9 Joker. K9 Joker retired from the Oakboro NC Police Department. $8 Donation per coin.
This is a ceramic challenge coin, featuring NC's own K9 Bane. K9 Bane retired from the Oakboro NC Police Department. $8 Donation per coin.
This is a ceramic challenge coin, featuring NC's own K9 Sherry. K9 Sherry is a human remains detection K9 with the NC State Bureau of Investigation. K9 Sherry and her handler are one of only 2 K9 teams to ever complete the National Forensic Academy. $8 Donation per coin.
This is a ceramic challenge coin featuring NC's own K9 Mav.
K9 Mav is an active K9 with the Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office.
This is a ceramic challenge coin featuring NC's own K9 Fuego.
K9 Fuego is an active K9 with the Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office.
Challenge coin of K9 Trace with the Louisburg Police Departmen. K9 Trace is an active K9.
