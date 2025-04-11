North Carolina Symphony Raffle Supporting Music Education
Pappy Van Winkle Bourbon (Value $4,299)
$100
750 mL 23-year-old rare, limited edition Family Reserve Bourbon
The Umstead Overnight Stay & Dinner Package (Value $1,500)
$100
Overnight accommodations at The Umstead Hotel and Spa in a Premier Guest Room and a Tasting Dinner for two in Herons, The Umstead's signature Five-Star restaurant featuring a full-view kitchen and meticulously curated private art collection. (excludes Alcohol & Gratuity)
Hurricanes VIP Experience w/ Team Signed Hockey Stick
$100
Show your inner Caniac with 4 lower-level tickets to a 2025-26 Carolina Hurricanes home game where you serve as the "Siren Sounder," 4 passes to the post game meet & greet with select Canes players, and a team signed Hurricanes hockey stick.
David Yurman Earrings (Value $1,950)
$100
Featuring .19 carats of pavé-set diamonds, these David Yurman Zig Zag Stax Huggie Hoop earrings in 18-karat yellow gold from Bailey's Fine Jewelry are sure to shine.
VIP Lunch with Carlos (Value Priceless!)
$100
Enjoy a delicious lunch and unforgettable conversation with the North Carolina Symphony's esteemed Grammy Award-winning Music Director, Carlos Miguel Prieto.
Sebastian Aho Signed Carolina Hurricanes Jersey (Value $550)
$100
Official Carolina Hurricanes Hockey Jersey signed by three-time NHL All-Star Game player and Chiasson Award Winner, #20 Sebastian Aho.
VIP Table at NCS UNC Health Summerfest (Value $306)
$100
Relax with the North Carolina Symphony at a comfortable VIP table for 6 at a UNC Health Summerfest concert at Koka Booth Amphitheatre this summer.
Bonded Ventures Algiers Club Bourbon (Value Priceless!)
$100
This bourbon is an exclusive blend only available to Bonded Ventures Investors and Algiers Club Members. Half case (6 bottles of 750mL each)
Lunch with Raleigh's mayor, the Honorable Janet Cowell
$100
Savor a delectable lunch and converse with Raleigh's mayor, the Honorable Janet Cowell.
Eagle Rare Bourbon Signed by Dennis Quaid (Value $100-$300)
$100
750mL Bottle of Award-Winning Buffalo Trace Distillery 10 Year Eagle Rare Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey signed by actor Dennis Quaid.
Opening Night Tickets and Overnight Accommodations
$100
Celebrate the NCS's 2025/26 Opening Weekend performance with VIP tickets to hear Dvořák and Rachmaninoff at Meymandi Concert Hall on September 19 or 20, 2025. Enjoy convenient overnight accommodations in Residence Inn Raleigh Downtown.
Enjoy 4 VIP Back Stop Seats behind Home Plate at a Durham Bulls regular season home game at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park during the 2025 baseball season courtesy of PNC Bank, to include access to the PNC Triangle Club and complimentary parking.
Sports Fan Package
$250
Are you a sports fan?
For $250, you receive 1 raffle ticket for each of the 3 prizes below.
Durham Bulls Baseball VIP Ticket Package (1 raffle ticket)
Carolina Hurricanes VIP Experience and Team Signed Hockey Stick (1 raffle ticket)
Sebastian Aho Signed Carolina Hurricanes Jersey (1 raffle ticket)
Bourbon Connoisseur Package
$250
Are you a bourbon connoisseur?
For $250, you receive 1 raffle ticket for each of the 3 prizes below.
Pappy Van Winkle Bourbon (1 raffle ticket)
Bonded Ventures Algiers Club Bourbon (1 raffle ticket)
Signed Eagle Rare Bourbon (1 raffle ticket)
Experience Enthusiast Package
$500
Do you prefer memorable experiences?
For $500, you receive 1 raffle ticket for each of the 6 prizes below.
VIP Lunch with Carlos (1 raffle ticket)
Opening Night Tickets and Overnight Accommodations (1 raffle ticket)
Lunch with Raleigh's mayor, the Honorable Janet Cowell (1 raffle ticket)
VIP Table at NCS UNC Health Summerfest (1 raffle ticket)
The Umstead Overnight Stay & Dinner Package (1 raffle ticket)
Carolina Hurricanes VIP Experience and Team Signed Hockey Stick (1 raffle ticket)
