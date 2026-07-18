A marching band in colorful uniforms plays instruments on a green field with a building in the background.
North Cobb Band Boosters Inc

Hosted by

North Cobb Band Boosters Inc

About this event

North Cobb Family Day BBQ

3400 Old 41 Hwy NW

Kennesaw, GA 30144, USA

BBQ Dinner Ticket - Adult
$15

Includes one freshly prepared BBQ dinner. Please purchase one ticket for each person who will be eating.

Meal includes Pulled pork - baked beans - corn on the cobb - bread - dessert and a drink.

Your e-ticket will serve as proof of purchase at meal pickup.

BBQ Dinner Ticket - Student
$10

Includes one freshly prepared BBQ dinner. Please purchase one ticket for each person who will be eating.

Meal includes Pulled pork - baked beans - corn on the cobb - bread - dessert and a drink.

Your e-ticket will serve as proof of purchase at meal pickup.

Vegetarian Option - Adult
$15

Please purchase one ticket for each person who will be eating.

Meal includes Veggie Burger - baked beans - corn on the cobb - bread - dessert and a drink.

Your e-ticket will serve as proof of purchase at meal pickup.

Vegetarian Option - Student
$10

Please purchase one ticket for each person who will be eating.

Meal includes Veggie Burger - baked beans - corn on the cobb - bread - dessert and a drink.

Your e-ticket will serve as proof of purchase at meal pickup.

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