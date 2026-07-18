North Cobb Family Day BBQ

About this event
Includes one freshly prepared BBQ dinner. Please purchase one ticket for each person who will be eating.
Meal includes Pulled pork - baked beans - corn on the cobb - bread - dessert and a drink.
Your e-ticket will serve as proof of purchase at meal pickup.
Includes one freshly prepared BBQ dinner. Please purchase one ticket for each person who will be eating.
Meal includes Pulled pork - baked beans - corn on the cobb - bread - dessert and a drink.
Your e-ticket will serve as proof of purchase at meal pickup.
Please purchase one ticket for each person who will be eating.
Meal includes Veggie Burger - baked beans - corn on the cobb - bread - dessert and a drink.
Your e-ticket will serve as proof of purchase at meal pickup.
Please purchase one ticket for each person who will be eating.
Meal includes Veggie Burger - baked beans - corn on the cobb - bread - dessert and a drink.
Your e-ticket will serve as proof of purchase at meal pickup.
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