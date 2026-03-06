North Country Women’s Conference

About this event
One ticket, five incredible sessions. Join us for an opening night Thursday, a full day of three sessions on Friday, and a final morning session on Saturday!
Enjoy a signature lunch and dinner on Friday provided by the iconic Mt. Washington Hotel.
Your stay also includes the chance to recharge with optional Praise and Pilates sessions each Friday and Saturday morning.
One ticket, five incredible sessions. Join us for an opening night Thursday, a full day of three sessions on Friday, and a final morning session on Saturday!
Enjoy a signature lunch and dinner on Friday provided by the iconic Mt. Washington Hotel.
Your stay also includes the chance to recharge with optional Praise and Pilates sessions each Friday and Saturday morning.
$
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