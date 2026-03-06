Beyond the Veil Ministries, Inc.

Hosted by

Beyond the Veil Ministries, Inc.

About this event

North Country Women’s Conference

310 Mount Washington Hotel Rd

Bretton Woods, NH 03575, USA

General Admission- Early Bird Special
$149
Available until Mar 31

One ticket, five incredible sessions. Join us for an opening night Thursday, a full day of three sessions on Friday, and a final morning session on Saturday!


Enjoy a signature lunch and dinner on Friday provided by the iconic Mt. Washington Hotel. 


Your stay also includes the chance to recharge with optional Praise and Pilates sessions each Friday and Saturday morning.

General admission
$179

One ticket, five incredible sessions. Join us for an opening night Thursday, a full day of three sessions on Friday, and a final morning session on Saturday!


Enjoy a signature lunch and dinner on Friday provided by the iconic Mt. Washington Hotel. 


Your stay also includes the chance to recharge with optional Praise and Pilates sessions each Friday and Saturday morning.

Add a donation for Beyond the Veil Ministries, Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!