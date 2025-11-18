Hosted by

North County Aquatics

North County Aquatics Annual Swim-A-Thon Silent Auction

2975 Union Rd, Paso Robles, CA 93446, USA

Cal Coast Dinner item
Cal Coast Dinner
$75

Starting bid

Dinner for 4 at The Kitchen at California Coast Beer Co for a value up to $100 (food only). 1346 Railroad St. Paso Robles. Expires June 30, 2026.

Steinbeck Vineyards Tour and Tasting item
Steinbeck Vineyards Tour and Tasting
$100

Starting bid

Private crash course educational tour in a vintage jeep at the historic Steinbeck Vineyards and wine tasting for 4 (children welcome!), a value of $200!

Pappy McGregor's Trucker Cap and Gift Card item
Pappy McGregor's Trucker Cap and Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

Pappy McGregor's Trucker Cap and $75 gift card, a $100 value!

Pappy McGregor's Soft Cap and Gift Card item
Pappy McGregor's Soft Cap and Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

Pappy McGregor's Soft Cap and $75 gift card, a $100 value!

Swim Vibes Ribbon Display item
Swim Vibes Ribbon Display
$60

Starting bid

Custom painted metal NCA ribbon display rack, created by the Villasenor Family

Dragon Ribbon Display item
Dragon Ribbon Display
$75

Starting bid

Custom painted metal NCA ribbon display rack, created by the Villasenor Family

