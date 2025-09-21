North County Fall Festive

480 N El Camino Real

Oceanside, CA 92058, USA

Youth Business Owner
$20

Youth Vendor (Ages 9–19)
For young entrepreneurs ready to showcase their businesses, products, or creative ideas. This ticket gives youth the opportunity to sell, network, and gain real-world experience while inspiring their peers.

Youth (Food/Treat) Business
$35

Business owner is under the age of 19yrs old. Selling food or beverage items prepared and served without a food truck. Showcase your culinary talents and share your flavors with the community.

Adult Business Owner
$25

Adult Vendor (Ages 20 & Up)
Perfect for adult business owners who want to highlight their brand, connect with the community, and support youth empowerment by being part of the EYT vendor marketplace.

Food Vendor
$50

Food Vendor (Non-Truck)
For vendors selling food or beverage items prepared and served without a food truck (tables, booths, stands). Showcase your culinary talents and share your flavors with the community.

Food Truck Vendor
$75

🚚 Food Truck Vendor
Designed for licensed food truck owners serving directly from their truck. Join the EYT marketplace to connect with families and youth while sharing your signature dishes.

Community/ Youth Resources
Free

🤝 Community Resource & Youth Organization
For local organizations, nonprofits, and programs that provide resources, mentorship, or services supporting youth and families. This ticket allows you to connect directly with attendees and share opportunities.


