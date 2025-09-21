North County Fall Festive

Youth Vendor (Ages 9–19)
For young entrepreneurs ready to showcase their businesses, products, or creative ideas. This ticket gives youth the opportunity to sell, network, and gain real-world experience while inspiring their peers.
Business owner is under the age of 19yrs old. Selling food or beverage items prepared and served without a food truck. Showcase your culinary talents and share your flavors with the community.
Adult Vendor (Ages 20 & Up)
Perfect for adult business owners who want to highlight their brand, connect with the community, and support youth empowerment by being part of the EYT vendor marketplace.
Food Vendor (Non-Truck)
For vendors selling food or beverage items prepared and served without a food truck (tables, booths, stands). Showcase your culinary talents and share your flavors with the community.
🚚 Food Truck Vendor
Designed for licensed food truck owners serving directly from their truck. Join the EYT marketplace to connect with families and youth while sharing your signature dishes.
🤝 Community Resource & Youth Organization
For local organizations, nonprofits, and programs that provide resources, mentorship, or services supporting youth and families. This ticket allows you to connect directly with attendees and share opportunities.
