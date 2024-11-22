North Court Street Church of God's Valentine's Day Raffle 2025

North Court Street Church of God in Ellisville, MS has been in existence since 1905, the current structure since 1972. The building is in much needed repair. Sweet N' Salty Fix is having a Thanksgiving Raffle to help raise funds for our church home. This raffle is for Thanksgiving. You will receive a cake, a sweet potato pie and a pecan pie. The tickets are $5 each and the raffle ends on November 21, 2024. Pickup will be scheduled for November 27th at (location to be Announced). You can start to purchase tickets October 15, 2024.

North Court Street Church of God in Ellisville, MS has been in existence since 1905, the current structure since 1972. The building is in much needed repair. Sweet N' Salty Fix is having a Thanksgiving Raffle to help raise funds for our church home. This raffle is for Thanksgiving. You will receive a cake, a sweet potato pie and a pecan pie. The tickets are $5 each and the raffle ends on November 21, 2024. Pickup will be scheduled for November 27th at (location to be Announced). You can start to purchase tickets October 15, 2024.

More details...