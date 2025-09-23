North Dakota Music Hall of Fame's Silent Auction

Starting bid
Fresh roasted coffee beans. Tumbler and 2 Mason Jars w/straw lids and a $10.00 gift card.
1night stay at the Staybridge Suites in Minot. Queen Studio Suite. A bottle of wine is included. Certificate is valid until July 1, 2026.
Meg-A-Latte gift basket. Includes $25 gift card to any Meg-A-Latte location, t shirt, cup, candle, bag of Meg-A-Latte House Blend coffee, Dr. Teal's body lotion, and tote bag.
Dakotah Faye Gift Basket. Includes a hat, large hoodie, 2 CDs, and 2 stickers.
Dakota Zoo River Otter behind the scenes tour. Learn all about North American River Otters up close and personal. Certificate is valid until Dec. 31, 2026.
2 ND Country Fest 2026 4 Day GA admission passes. July 8th-11th in New Salem, ND. Headliners include Darius Rucker, Nate Smith, Terri Clark, and Billy Currington.
Drekker Brewing Co. gift backet. Includes sign, hat, 2 glasses, and 2 bottle koozies.
Brianna Helbling gift basket. Includes a signed CD, hat, shirt, and 2 water bottles,
Tail Spin gift basket. Includes hat, 2 shirts, and a CD.
Michele F custom design silver chain necklace with coin sliders and crystal earrings.
Pendleton spa towel and bath set from Hensen's Fur and Leather. $25 gift certificate from Bray's Saddlery in Minot.
MoonCats Cds and stickers.
Vardon Golf Course Golf and Dine Package. 2 18 hole rounds and $50 gift card to the restaurant. Located in Minot.
Includes 1 dozen cupcakes from Cherry on Top, $25 to Gourmet Chef, and $25 to the Blistful Bee Juicery.
Vicky's Sports Bar Bloody Mary gift basket. Includes bottle of Smirnoff and everything you need to make a great Bloody Mary.
Charizard Premium Collection.
National Day Calendar Basket 1. Includes Crayola coloring markers, pencils, crayons, Buzzer jacket, cap, and t shirt.
National Day Calendar Basket 2. Includes Crayola coloring pads, markers, pencils, crayons, Plinko t shirt, Popeye jacket, and Knockoff Roses cap.
1st International Bank and Trust coffee basket. Includes coffee , syrup, cups, cutting board, and towels.
Hazel movie poster and autographed soundtrack CDs.
