North Dakota Music Hall of Fame's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

Dykshoorn Park, 511 W Main St, Mandan, ND 58554, USA

Gift basket item
$20

Starting bid

Fresh roasted coffee beans. Tumbler and 2 Mason Jars w/straw lids and a $10.00 gift card.

1 Night Hotel Stay item
$20

Starting bid

1night stay at the Staybridge Suites in Minot. Queen Studio Suite. A bottle of wine is included. Certificate is valid until July 1, 2026.

Meg-A-Latte Gift Basket item
$20

Starting bid

Meg-A-Latte gift basket. Includes $25 gift card to any Meg-A-Latte location, t shirt, cup, candle, bag of Meg-A-Latte House Blend coffee, Dr. Teal's body lotion, and tote bag.

Dakotah Faye Gift Basket item
$20

Starting bid

Dakotah Faye Gift Basket. Includes a hat, large hoodie, 2 CDs, and 2 stickers.

Dakota Zoo River Otter Tour item
$20

Starting bid

Dakota Zoo River Otter behind the scenes tour. Learn all about North American River Otters up close and personal. Certificate is valid until Dec. 31, 2026.

2 ND Country Fest 2026 4 day GA passes
$150

Starting bid

2 ND Country Fest 2026 4 Day GA admission passes. July 8th-11th in New Salem, ND. Headliners include Darius Rucker, Nate Smith, Terri Clark, and Billy Currington.

Drekker Brewing Co. basket item
$25

Starting bid

Drekker Brewing Co. gift backet. Includes sign, hat, 2 glasses, and 2 bottle koozies.

Brianna Helbling basket item
$25

Starting bid

Brianna Helbling gift basket. Includes a signed CD, hat, shirt, and 2 water bottles,

Tail Spin basket item
$25

Starting bid

Tail Spin gift basket. Includes hat, 2 shirts, and a CD.

Michele F custom necklace item
$50

Starting bid

Michele F custom design silver chain necklace with coin sliders and crystal earrings.

Western gift basket item
$25

Starting bid

Pendleton spa towel and bath set from Hensen's Fur and Leather. $25 gift certificate from Bray's Saddlery in Minot.

MoonCats CDs and stickers item
$20

Starting bid

MoonCats Cds and stickers.

Vardon Golf Course Golf and Dine Package item
$100

Starting bid

Vardon Golf Course Golf and Dine Package. 2 18 hole rounds and $50 gift card to the restaurant. Located in Minot.

Minot Foodie Package item
$25

Starting bid

Includes 1 dozen cupcakes from Cherry on Top, $25 to Gourmet Chef, and $25 to the Blistful Bee Juicery.

Vicky's Sports Bar gift basket item
$25

Starting bid

Vicky's Sports Bar Bloody Mary gift basket. Includes bottle of Smirnoff and everything you need to make a great Bloody Mary.

Charizard Premium Collection item
$25

Starting bid

Charizard Premium Collection.

National Day Calendar Basket 1 item
$25

Starting bid

National Day Calendar Basket 1. Includes Crayola coloring markers, pencils, crayons, Buzzer jacket, cap, and t shirt.

National Day Calendar Basket 2 item
$25

Starting bid

National Day Calendar Basket 2. Includes Crayola coloring pads, markers, pencils, crayons, Plinko t shirt, Popeye jacket, and Knockoff Roses cap.

1st International Bank and Trust coffee basket item
$25

Starting bid

1st International Bank and Trust coffee basket. Includes coffee , syrup, cups, cutting board, and towels.

Hazel movie poster and autographed soundtrack CDs item
$25

Starting bid

Hazel movie poster and autographed soundtrack CDs.

